Falkirk swimmer Suzie McNair is national champion after 400m IM success
The ex-Grangemouth ASC teen, 17, sealed a national title in Edinburgh last Friday to round off a superb year – with the swimmer having already won the British Summer Championships at her age level and competed at the European Junior Championships in the 400m IM discipline, finishing just outside final qualification time in 11th.
On Friday, she led from the off and had already established a strong lead going into the backstroke leg. This theme continued and McNair moved away from the rest of the field with every turn, powering to victory in a time of 4:45.04.
“I’m reasonably happy with that and it is nice to come away as national champion,” she told Scottish Swimming.
"It maybe wasn’t my best of swims, but it still went reasonably well, and it was better than this morning. I didn’t glide or crash into all the fly walls that time.”
McNair has also recently joined the University of Stirling’s coveted swimming programme – which includes the likes of Duncan Scott.
On her move, she added: “It’s different but it is good and it’s working around my school commitments. It’s taken a bit of adjustment with training times but it’s going well.
"I’m in my last year of school now but because of coach movement it just made sense for me to go to the uni programme now. It’s going well so far and hopefully that will continue.”