Falkirk stock car star Chris Burgoyne reviews 2024 as he targets third world title

Falkirk stock car star Chris Burgoyne will have the chance to seal a title on home turf (Photo: Submitted)

With this year’s Formula 2 World Championship finals being held at Cowdenbeath Racewall – Falkirk stock car star Chris Burgoyne will have the chance to seal a third top title on home turf some 19 years after winning his first-ever in Fife.

His maiden world title came back in 2002 at Racewall and he has since gone on to seal the top prize one other time, claiming his other championship in Skegness.

And after having to retire of last year’s world final at Taunton due to an early puncture, Burgoyne is out for success this time around.

"Things never went right for me in between those world title wins," he said.

"I had a runner-up spot at Taunton and a few top five finishes but that was that.

“This year’s world final is on my home track and I intend to be on the grid.

"To get there I will have to contest a series of qualifying rounds and then a semi-final where the top ten in each are seeded straight onto the world final grid.”

On his 2024 season – which included a European Championship win – Burgoyne added: “I won the European Championship at Northampton. The draw for your starting grid position is pulling a number out of the hat - and for once I drew number one.

"Usually, I draw a mid-order start but this time I pole position. I led the race from start to finish although there were quite a few stoppages. I felt quite confident and was comfortable in the car.

"My restarts were good and towards the end of the race I started to lap back markers. Racing on shale is very different than on tarmac.

"On shale it is easy to make a mistake and it’s a case of sliding the car around the bends with the tail hanging out whereas on tarmac it’s a case of keeping the tail in.

"Anyway, I was well clear and picked up an easy win crossing the finish line almost the length of a straight clear of the runner-up.

"The last time I won the European at Northampton was back in 2016 and the surface was tarmac at that time.”

Burgoyne continued: “As a family we then headed over to the Venray track in the Netherlands in August.

"It’s a purpose built track and the facilities there are second to none. Qualifying was good and I was seeded onto the sixth row.

"The inside line is where you want to be and it took me a while to get there. However, no sooner than I had then caught up I was collateral in someone else's accident and that was me out. "When the Scottish Championship came along, it was later in the year than normal, and my car was off the pace.

"I had a good battle with Gordon for half the race but couldn't make up the ground needed and I ended up in seventh place. The following day was the Mac 100 final and I finished in third.

“By the end of the season the car was running better. I was making up ground when the Champion of Champions final was on and I wasn't able to make much inroads on a very fast blue grader, Ryan McGill, and I had to be content with the runners-up spot.

"The following day I ended up as the runner-up to Gordon in the Grand National Championship.

“I am now building a new car for 2025. I will also have to make sure that my son Lewis has a competitive car.

"In his second season he has reached red grade and been able to hold it which is good.

"The unknown factor is whether my other son Christopher is going to race his Ministox.

"I would like to thank my mechanics Dylan, Mark and Christopher and my sponsors for their time and assistance they continue to give me.”

The Formula 2 World Championship finals take place at Racewall on the weekend of Saturday, September 6. Stock car racing returns with two Wednesday night meetings on June 18 and 30.

News has also arrived that stock car racing is back at Knockhill. On Saturday, May 24 after 20 years the mighty BriSCA7 litre Chevrolet powered Formula 1 cars are back at the Trioval along with the BriSCA Ministox and Saloons. The following day they move to the Cowdenbeath.

The winter meeting at Racewall is scheduled to take place this Sunday weather permitting. Racing will be the Van Bangers, Junior Bangers, Prostock Basics and Ministox with the usual 1pm start.