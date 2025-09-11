Falkirk 'should have beaten' recently-relegated Highland, reckons director of rugby

Falkirk Rugby Club were agonisingly edged by recently-relegated Highland at Sunnyside last Saturday afternoon.

The hosts – who kicked off their Arnold Clark National League Division 2 campaign the weekend previous with a 34-5 away win at Berwick – were hoping to make it two wins from two.

And they had the chance to do just that in the final moments but Connor Faulds couldn’t direct his kick late on, allowing the visitors to return to Inverness with a 28-27 victory.

Speaking to the Falkirk Herald, Falkirk’s director of rugby admitted that the firsts should have secured what would have been an impressive win.

Connor Faulds couldn’t get the win over the line for Falkirk late on against an experienced Highland side last Saturday afternoon at Sunnyside (Pics by Gordon Honeyman)

"It was a should of rather than could of,” he said. “We started well but gave them a couple of really easy scores. Some daft things, giving the ball back cheaply. We honestly should have won the match by nine or ten points rather than lose by a single point. But that is the learning curve that this younger group of players are on.

"When you consider that they’ve came down from the league above and have so many experienced players, you have to be pleased with how the boys went about their business and it bodes well going forward to have played so well in both our matches so far.”

On Faulds’ late kick, he added: “Connor kicked the winning goals for us at Lasswade last season. He didn’t miss then. Duncan (Tompkins) our usual kicker was off the pitch at that point. It takes guts to step up and be the one to go for it. He just pushed it past the post, that is sport.”

Falkirk now travel to winless Peebles this Saturday. Ahead of that clash, Grieve was clear that it wouldn’t be an easy game.

"It is another tough assignment,” he said. “They are traditionally very strong up front and they cause you real bother. I don’t really look into the fact that they haven’t won yet. That won’t last long. We’ve had some battles with them over the past few years.”

Falkirk’s seconds meanwhile lost out in their Arnold Clark Caledonia Region League Division 1 clash at home to Perthshire. The visitors won 43-12 and are top of the division after three outings. They sit sixth on ten points from three outings. Falkirk’s firsts sit third on six points from their opening two fixtures.