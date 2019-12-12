Falkirk schools make it through to final four of Junior NBA finals

In a show of strength for Falkirk Primary School basketball – Bonnybridge PS (Memphis Grizzlies) and St. Margaret’s Polmont (Dallas Mavericks) cruised through to the final stages of Scotland’s Jr NBA.

Thirty primary schools throughout Scotland started out in the journey to be named Scotland’s top PS basketball team and the Falkirk duo will now battle each other on Sunday at the Peak SC in Stirling at the final four for a place in the final.

The other semi-final will see James Gillespie (Wizards) play Pentland (Bulls) – both teams are from Edinburgh.

In the Western Conference Finals, the Falkirk sides played two teams from Dunfermline and two from the Cumbernauld area.

Bonnybridge defeated St.Patricks (Trailblazers) 49-1 and St. Margaret’s (Suns) 26-21.

St.Margarets (Mavericks) defeated Lenzie (OKC) 68-19 and Donibrissle (GS Warriors) 52-36.

The action at the Peak starts at 11am on Sunday with the two Conference Finals, followed by the third /fourth place game and then the Jr NBA Scotland final.