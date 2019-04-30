Falkirk school of gymnastics club championships

Falkirk School of Gymnastics club championships

Falkirk School of Gymnastics had a full house of parents and friends on Monday night as 25 gymnasts took part in the annual girl’s competition club championships.

The girls have made amazing improvements in the last year especially on bars and beam, working towards the National Grades competitions and they impressed the audience and judges alike.

Seniors - 1st Lois Cant, 2nd Sarah Nicol 3rd Laura Nicol, distinction, Sarah Richards

1. Falkirk School of Gymnastics

Juniors - 1st Summer Ferguson, 2nd Carice Baillie, 3rd Sophie Hannah, distinction Sophie Reid, Georgia Rennie, Amii McGlynn, Hayley Fleming, Morgan Crook

2. Falkirk School of Gymnastics

Intermediate B - 1st Ellie Carroll 2nd Anna Curran

3. Falkirk School of Gymnastics

Intermediate A - 1st Chloe Nisbet, 2nd Nieve O'Donnell, 3rd Leonie Beveridge, distinction Erin Stewart

4. Falkirk School of Gymnastics

