Falkirk school of gymnastics club championships

The girls have made amazing improvements in the last year especially on bars and beam, working towards the National Grades competitions and they impressed the audience and judges alike.
Falkirk School of Gymnastics had a full house of parents and friends on Monday night as 25 gymnasts took part in the annual girl’s competition club championships.
