Falkirk’s Fury and Edinburgh’s Boroughmuir Blaze tie in pre-season

In what has become an annual fixture – Fury and Blaze fought out a very competitive 74-74 draw in a pre-season friendly at the Crags sports centre in the capital.

Blaze have strengthened their line–up with a number of former Edinburgh Uni players and Fury with three of their four pre-season signings in the game made it interesting match for both coaches.

The Falkirk side took the opening period 24-16, with 42-year-old veteran captain Keith Bunyan hitting 10 of his game total 16points in that opening spell.

A tighter second period saw Fury move to a double digit lead at the half 46-35 with Eddy Leginus, Connor Martin and Bunyan (hitting his third three of the game) all on target from beyond the arc.

The third spell saw Blaze surge back into the game and lead by four as the teams entered the final quarter.

Fury however showed their pedigree with a run in the final stanza that put them back in front as Bryan Munnoch hit the fourth three of the final period.

With six seconds remaining Blaze tied the game at 74 apiece and that was the final score and at the end of the game after what had been a slightly delayed tip both coaches happy to share the spoils.

Fury head coach John Bunyan said: “This was the first of three games we have planned before we officially start the new season and there were a lot of positives. We had a solid first half and rallied in the final period.”