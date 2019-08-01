Falkirk rugby star hopes to follow in illustrious footsteps

A rugby player from Falkirk is hoping to tread the same path as many Scottish stars before him and emulate their success, writes Craig Turnbull.

Lewis Wynne (22), is a product of St Mungo’s High School and has been chosen to captain London Scottish after impressing on a loan spell from Glasgow Warriors last season.

The flanker was named Young Player of the Year and has now made the move permanent, skippering the English Championship side for the forthcoming season. And he admitted the offer of captaincy was an honour which took him by surprise.

He told the Falkirk Herald: “It’s massive being named captain. London Scottish has a great history especially being Scottish so it’s a proud moment. The coach just asked me and I was a bit taken aback if I’m honest. I’m looking forward to taking on the role, helping my team-mates and leading by example.

“There’s a few young boys in the squad so it’s good for them to see another young player come through and hopefully it gives them bit of confidence and lets them know that if they work hard then they can be successful.”

Wynne began his career at Linlithgow RFC and joined Stirling County Under 15s before being scouted by the Warriors and then moving to London. He is settling in well and was joined in the capital recently by his girlfriend Alex Harper, daughter of the Stirling County stalwart Kenny Harper.

London Scottish is famed for its rich history of Scottish players who have gone on to become internationalists, Gavin Hastings is one of 220 players, the highest of any club.

Wynne said: “It’s mad to see that all the London Scottish players that have played internationally. I’ve spoke to Gavin a wee bit and I know his son Adam quite well. He was a great player and a great role model. I’m looking forward to pushing on and having another great season.”

Jock Meikle, originally from Shieldhill and an executive committee member of the club, said: “Lewis became a firm supporters’ favourite due to his energy in the pack and brilliant tackling skills. A natural leader on and off the pitch it was no surprise he was appointed skipper.”