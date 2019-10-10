Falkirk rugby player set for first Scotland cap against England

Falkirk winger Sean Taylor spoke of his excitement as he is set to win his first Scotland cap against England this weekend.



The 18-year-old, who went to Braes High School and is now doing an apprenticeship with bus building firm Alexander Dennis, will travel down to Leigh with his family tomorrow ahead of the rugby league U19 clash against the auld enemy on Saturday.

After games against Barrow and Newcastle University, it's the final warm-up match ahead of the U19 Euro Championships in Italy next year.

Taylor, from Rumford near Maddiston, told the Falkirk Herald: "I'm really excited, it's my first cap at the weekend and it's a big one against England.

"I've never played them at any level before so I'm really looking forward to it.

"My whole family is buzzing, my grandad George loves any clash against the auld enemy in any sport, so he's saying I better win!

"I'm a bit nervous, my mum Claire, dad Graeme and little brother Kai (12) are going down to support me.

"It's great to have their backing, they've always been there and pushed me on, so they are so proud."

It's been a big year for Taylor, who helped rugby league side Edinburgh Eagles clinch a league and cup double, winning the Scottish Cup against Strathmore Silverbacks and the North East League after the Eagles beat Jarrow Vikings.

Taylor also plays rugby union for Falkirk Rugby Club and has spent the past 12 seasons with them helping to hone and develop his skills.

He says playing rugby league has helped him in rugby union..

Taylor said: "At the start of the season I didn't think I'd be playing but I've been playing club rugby in Edinburgh and we won the double so that was a huge thing and I have been training with the squad all season.

"I missed the game against Ireland so this just makes me want it more."

In terms of his hopes and ambitions playing rugby, Taylor added: "You always dream of playing for you country. I just want to push myself and keep progressing."

Falkirk Rugby Club president Bill Faulds added: "Everyone at Falkirk wishes Sean the best. It will be a great experience for him. We hope he goes well."