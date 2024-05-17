Falkirk Rugby Club under-15s enjoy dream prize as they train alongside Scotland star

Falkirk Rugby Club's under-15s squad pictured at The Hive Stadium for the special training event (Photo: Submitted)

Youngsters from Falkirk Rugby Club’s under-15s team enjoyed a once in a lifetime experience earlier this month as they trained with Scotland star Pierre Schoeman.

Held on Monday, May 6, the Falkirk group were put through their paces by the loosehead prop alongside Glen Young, lock, Harri Morris, hooker and Sarah Denholm, fly half from Scotland and Edinburgh Rugby women's team.

The programme, launched by Scottish Building Society when it became the main club partner of Edinburgh Rugby, sees youth rugby teams apply for a training session with various rugby stars.

Falkirk were joined by The Boroughmuir Banshees, Howe of Fife under 18’s girls team, and Muntly under 15’s boys club for an incredible opportunity to train with their heroes at The Hive Stadium.

Youngsters from four different clubs got to train with Scotland ace Pierre Schoeman (Photo: Submitted)

Edinburgh Rugby and Scotland, prop, Pierre Schoeman said: “It was an incredible day out and it was great to see all the teams come along to Hive and give their all in the training sessions.

“There are a few players who I will need to keep my eye on in the coming years. This might be the first of many games they play here at Edinburgh!”

“I would like to thank Boroughmuir Banshees for all their effort and wish the girls all the best in their upcoming games”.

Paul Denton, chief executive, Scottish Building Society added: “When we first launched this programme back in 2022 we wanted to give youth teams a ‘once in a lifetime’ experience to train with rugby players who are at the top of their game.

"We have now held three sessions with 10 teams joining Edinburgh Rugby stars for an inspiration level of access to elite athletes that would otherwise not be possible.