Falkirk Rugby Club to host Tartan Touch sessions this summer

Falkirk Rugby Club is among 56 hosting Tartan Touch sessions intended to boost interest in the sport this summer.

Running from next month into July at Sunnyside, the sessions introduce newcomers to a simplified, low-contact version of rugby in the hope that they’ll then go on to take up the sport.

They’re open to prospective players of all genders, ability levels and ages, from primary school pupils to pensioners, wanting to get fitter, and past players contemplating a return to the sport after time out are welcome too.

First launched in 2017 at 20 hubs – including nearby Linlithgow and Stirling County – the programme has attracted a total turnout of more than 6,000 over the years.

Chris Pacey, the initiative’s regional lead manager for Caledonia, said: “Tartan Touch continues to be an excellent programme that offers clubs a platform to connect with their local communities and gives an opportunity to people from all ages, abilities and backgrounds to take part in a really enjoyable form of the game.

“It also allows participants to enjoy the physical and mental benefits of playing rugby at their local community club during the summer months.

“We’re very excited to see Tartan Touch kicking off in May across the country.”

Falkirk’s sessions will be held every Monday at 7pm at Sunnyside from May 5 for 10 weeks, with sessions also across the central belt and further afield.

For details, go to https://scottishrugby.org/tartantouch/