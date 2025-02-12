Falkirk Rugby Club record back-to-back wins in National League Division 2

Falkirk ace Andrew Graham in action last weekend (Photo: Gordon Honeyman)

Falkirk Rugby Club recovered from going 14 points down early on against Newton Stewart at Sunnyside last Saturday to seal a second successive win in Arnold Clark National League Division 2.

Steve Leckie’s side found themselves starting at a home defeat after 15 minutes, but they bounced back in style, winning 36-17 in the end.

Gregor Dodd swiftly got one back with a crash ball from short range with Duncan Tompkins securing the extras.

And on the half hour mark, Rory Marshall expertly intercepted went in under the posts to level the score.

Euan Cassells in action for Falkirk against Newton Stewart (Photo: Gordon Honeyman)

Falkirk didn’t look back from that point onwards and led by five points at the break.

The visitors kicked a penalty from the 10m line to regain the lead, and Dodd was sent to the bin for ten minutes, but the 14 men didn’t let that get to them.

Callum Hunter’s score and another Tompkins penalty gave Falkirk a 22-17 advantage.

In the second half, Euan Cassells quickly secured the bonus point score with Glen Faulds then converting.

And Falkirk rounded off a fine afternoon when Dodd repeated his first-half score with Faulds again on target.

“We started off a wee bit slower than we normally do, and we lost a couple of scores, and that gave us a bit of a jolt,” Falkirk’s director of rugby Kenny Grieve admitted.

“But from then from then on in we pretty much dominated proceedings. We had some good performances and some good scores. It’s just good to get two wins from our two games this year. League rugby is all about momentum.”

Falkirk now travel to Aberdeen this Saturday to take on leaders Gordonians. The Sunnysiders sit third, a whopping 19 points behind the table-toppers.

But Grieve is confident that the team can cause Gordonians problems this weekend.

He said: "If we can just get our game right and play the way we know we can play, then we should cause them some problems.

“We've been in that position (challenging for the title) in the last few years, and it's everybody's cup final when they're playing top of the league.

"You want to knock them off that perch, so that gives us motivation for sure just as other teams have previous had against us.

"We’re going in as the underdog but let's use that to our advantage, and hopefully give them a bit of a fright.”