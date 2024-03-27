Falkirk RFC stalwart Jock Grant's commitment to rugby recognised with top award

Falkirk RFC’s John Grant (Photo: SNS Group/Scottish Rugby)

The sport’s governing body in Scotland presented its Community Recognition Awards for the Caledonia Midlands Region earlier this month at Murrayfield.

The awards are Scottish Rugby’s annual domestic game awards programme, focusing on the on and off-field efforts of clubs and schools from across the country over the course of the season.

John (Jock) Grant, who has over a half a century of service at Falkirk on and off the pitch, was the recipient of the Volunteer of the Season Award in Adult Rugby.

Jock played his last game aged 63, a feat not many players can claim. He played regularly for 20 years for the firsts. Into the mid-2000s, he played for the second team, surpassing 40 years’ service on the pitch.

Off it, in 1983, Jock took on the position of fixture secretary while in the first team. Fast forward 41 years later and he still holds this role with as much pride, while still lending a hand at running the line on a Saturday when needed.

“Jock is a true Falkirk stalwart. No job too big, no task too much,” club captain Harry Russell said. “Running touch on Saturdays, honest and predominantly positive feedback post-match and of course the incredible effort he puts in around the club. All of the unseen jobs most of us, myself included, aren’t aware of, we are all incredibly thankful for.”

