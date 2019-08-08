Falkirk quartet secure Sandy Lyle Biennial Cup in charity fundraiser

Four golfers from Falkirk clinched the Sandy Lyle Biennial Cup at St Fillans Golf Club last Saturday.

Captain Bob Bain and Andy Lapsley were joined by guests Jim Simpson, Bob’s son-in-law, and Robin Hulett from Carronshore, to make up the team who scored an aggregate total of 143 stableford points.

Bob (77), from Shieldhill, said: “It was a proud moment and quite a surprise it is not very often you win these tournaments. It was all for a great cause too.”

The event, held every two years and in its third cycle, helps to raise funds for the Brain Tumour Charity. At the prize-giving an emotional fund-raising appeal was made by a player whose son had died from a brain tumour.

Sandy Lyle spoke of his support for the charity and referred to his golfing friend Seve Ballesteros who had also died of a brain tumour. Lyle congratulated the club on its organisation of the event. The fundraising total will be announced later in August.