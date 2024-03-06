Falkirk pool player Mark Boyle pockets an IPA World Championships double triumph

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

World number one Boyle, who plays and trains out of The Players Lounge on Grahams Road, fell short in the open tournament, but he aced the seniors competition before helping Scotland take home the open doubles prize to round off a sensational weekend.

In the seniors, he edged out Chris Bowron 8-6 in the final while in the doubles showdown, which he played in alongside compatriot Geo Edgar, he helped secure a 7-4 win over Welsh duo Craig Marsh and Stephen Ellis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I’ve had a brilliant season,” Boyle told the Falkirk Herald. “At tour events there is a pro and an open and at both of this year’s tours I have managed the double each time. It is hard enough to win the double once.

Mark Boyle with his senior trophy (Photo: Submitted)

"To do one of them is hard enough. I’ve managed to get myself to number one in the professional ranking now too.

“You’ve got guys from all over Europe competing now and over 300 players took part. I took part in three different sections; the open, the seniors (over-40s) and the doubles.

“I got beat in the round of 16 at the open by Simon Ward who is a really good player but I managed to win the seniors and win the doubles alongside Geo (Edgar).”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heading into the rest of the 2024 season, Boyle is planning on making a big impact on and off the table.

“The sport is growing every day,” he said. “It is probably classed by many as a ‘pub sport’ but now it is much bigger.

“I’m personally running a tournament later this year that has qualifiers all over country and that culminates with a grand final in August, and the prize money for the winner will be £20,000. It’s all in the works just now.

"I’m hoping the tournament will keep growing year on year and we have plans to raise money for Strathcarron Hospice too. I lost my wife two years ago to breast cancer and it is a big part of my vision to support them like they supported us at the time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad