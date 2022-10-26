Falkirk pool player helps Scotland lift coveted Blackball World Championships trophy

Steven Allison, 20, was part of a six-man squad that competed and won the under-23s event – in what was Scotland’s only gold success in team-based categories.

The ace plays out of The Players Lounge on Grahams Road and is part of a tight-knit group of up-and-coming stars.

"It is a rare thing to be involved in,” he said speaking to Falkirk Herald. “Most people see pool as something you do in the pub but it is much more than that and there is a real competitive element to it.”There is a tactical element to it and you can defend or attack, it isn’t just a case of playing pool. You tell people you meet your hobbies and everyone is always surprised at what you do.

Falkirk's Steven Allison, 20, and fellow team member Reece Egan, 20, both play out of The Players Lounge in town centre (Photo: Contributed)

"Travelling away to different countries and seeing how other nations play and how seriously they take the sport is a real eye opener. Over here people aren’t too bothered, even although we are actually one of the world’s top nations. People give us a lot of respect.

"Teams like Morocco were really interesting to watch. The home nation France had it all on TV and the coverage was massive. Over there some people see it as a really big thing, even bigger than football in some areas. Thousands watched the final which was actually pretty nerve-wracking but we got through it."

The gold trophy match saw Steven and his team defeat rivals England 13-7 and he believes the result will make the next big tournament even more intriguing.

Scotland will take part in the Home Nations event down south in Bridlington early next year.

He said: “It will be really tough and England have the biggest pool of players to choose from. They did well over in France across the board. We got one over them so they will be looking to get us back.

"The European Championships will take place in Malta after that too so it is an exciting time for me. The goal for the group is to stick together and make sure we perform well locally so we get the call again for Scotland.