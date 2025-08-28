Falkirk Phoenix boxer Stephanie Kernachan called up for world championships

Falkirk Phoenix boxing star Stephanie Kernachan lands a successful punch

Falkirk Phoenix’s Stephanie Kernachan is on top of the world at being called up by Boxing Scotland to compete at the world championships being held in Liverpool from next Thursday.

Grahamston-based Kernachan, who turned 33 on Tuesday, has made fantastic progress on the comeback trail, having been out with a career threatening shoulder injury for a little over a year.

She made her comeback in June and lost in a close scrap with Welsh GB champion, Commonwealth Games representative and former European medallist, Helen Jones.

Kernachan then put in one of her career best performances v Ireland’s national champion and European silver medallist Caitlin Fryers.

Those performances, coupled with outstanding efforts in Boxing Scotland Elite Boxing Group training camps, saw the Boxing Scotland Performance Director stating that Kernachan was showing “maturity in all aspects of her training and performances” and led to her selection for Liverpool, making her only the second female boxer to have been selected for two world championships, following on from Edinburgh’s now retired Megan Reid.

Kernachan told the Falkirk Herald: “I am absolutely buzzing having been picked for the Worlds!

"I think a lot of people thought I was done, especially when I had the injury and also having missed out on a number of tournaments due to opponents withdrawing late in the day.

"But I am a very determined person and kept working hard and with my club believing in me 100% and always supporting me, I knew I still had a chance.

"I also think that female boxers sometimes don’t peak until they are this side of 30.

"That means my experience has been key, as I’ve been to a number of tournaments before, including a Worlds, and that has certainly helped.”

Indeed, Kernachan has a very impressive boxing pedigree.

She was the first senior female to win a Great Britain title for Scotland, has a fist full of GB medals, is a six-time three weight Scottish senior champion and was the first elite Scottish woman to compete at a world championships, in 2018 in India.

She has also represented Scotland at a number of major international tournaments including, among others, the “Belgrade Winners” and has medalled at several of those tournaments.

Kernachan has shared the ring with and beaten Commonwealth Games boxers, European medallists and she only narrowly lost to French superstar boxer Caroline Cauvallier, a two-time European gold medallist and world silver medallist.

On the back of hearing about Kernachan’s selection to compete Boxing Scotland at the world championships in Liverpool next month, a Falkirk Phoenix Boxing Club spokesperson said: “We are absolutely over the moon for Stephanie, her selection is well deserved!

"We don’t call her “Special K” for nothing. She is a phenomenon.

"She lives in Falkirk, works with young people requiring care in the communities of Falkirk, travels to and from Glasgow every day for Boxing Scotland training, boxes for our club in Falkirk and coaches at the club in the evenings too.

"She is one of Scotland’s hardest working and most experienced boxers having close to 70 bouts under her belt, over 80 if you include exhibitions.

"For a female boxer that is almost unheard of.

"She has been around the block a few times in her 17-year career and in our opinion, she is pulling on all of that experience to show maturity and an understanding of the sport few do.

"Although she is a few years into her 30s, we think she is peaking right now, and that could not be happening at a better time with these world championships upcoming and the Glasgow Commonwealth Games just around the corner.

This is great news for Stephanie, for our club, but also the Falkirk area, and we hope everyone in Falkirk District will get right behind her.”

Stephanie’s travelling expenses to and from Boxing Scotland training is partly sponsored by her employer FTS Care.

Any other local businesses, or individuals, interested in becoming part of Special K’s exciting journey, via sponsorship, can email [email protected] for more information on how to back this remarkable fighter as she attempts to continue her remarkable rise up the boxing ladder.