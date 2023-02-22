Falkirk Otter: Swimming club continues to punch above its weight

This was an excellent result and proved great experience for the many swimmers in the team who were making their first Junior League appearance at Grangemouth Sports Complex.

Keeva Hardie, Emily Christie, Alexa Meney, Zak Waller, Hayden Mathieson, Sophia Ure, Aaron Martinov, Niamh Hopkins, Orla Godding, Kimberley Rose, Emma Smith and Eva Smith all made their Otter league debuts at the event.

Meanwhile, the club gave a strong performance at the recent West District Long Course meet at Tollcross, placing as eighth top club against the 28 strongest in the West District.

Sara Aitken, Isla MacKenzie, Mia Taylor, Emma Silcock, Ewan McMahon (Photo: Contributed)

This is an excellent achievement with the club punching well above its weight and is a reflection of all the hard work that has been put into training.

The team comprised of Zoe Crawford, Lexine McCappin, Finlay Byrne, Sara Aitken, Isla MacKenzie, Victoria Weir, Grace Blair, Ava Steele, Ewan McMahon, Emma Silcock, Mia Taylor, Ruaraidh Stevenson and Zachary Dormer.

Medallists included Zoe Crawford (silver 100m back, bronze 50m back), Emma Silcock (silver 200m fly, silver 50m back, bronze 200m IM), Zachary Dormer (gold 50m free, silver 100m free, bronze 50m breast) and Ruaraidh Stevenson (silver 100m fly, silver 50m free, bronze 100m free).

All swimmers swam well with many achieving personal bests and some narrowly missing out on medals. Emma’s strong swim in the 200m fly resulting in a SNAGS qualification time.