Falkirk look to build and put a smile back into their rugby, says Faulds

Falkirk rugby club president Bill Faulds wants the players to start enjoying their rugby again after a difficult couple of seasons.

The club suffered a blow when they were relegated from National League One in 2017-18 and are hoping to build on a seventh-placed finish last season in National League Two.

Defeat to Stewart’s Melville and GHK (44-17) is not the start to the new season they would have hoped for but there are plenty reasons to be optimistic.

The young players have been put through an arduous strength and conditioning programme during the summer, there is a new mentoring project in place, whilst new head coach Stevie Leckie has brought a freshness to the club.

Faulds told the Falkirk Herald: “It’s about to trying to put a smile on the faces and giving them confidence. Last season was about consolidation after relegation now we’re looking to build.

“They are a good bunch but we need learn to play rugby in the right areas of the park. I was delighted with the performance against Stew-Mel.

“The whole team performed that day and a little bit more composure, and a bounce of the ball, would have seen us take a great scalp. Last week in Glasgow, the inexperience of some of the boys was evident. That’s the ‘beauty’ of being involved with such a young side.”

It is not just on the park where the hard work has been put in, with the club’s committee busy re-affirming last season’s relationships and building new ones.

Plans are also being put in place for a new gym hall, changing rooms and clubhouse.

Faulds said: “We’re delighted to announce Luddon’s as our new club sponsor. We’ve had a relationship with Andy McEwan for a number of years, so it’s great to see Luddon on our playing jerseys.

“Additionally we’ve re-established our relationship with Brian Flynn of Behind the Wall who have agreed to both sponsor our Man of the Match and our post-match clothing – we’ve had a long collaboration with BTW going back to the 90s when I was playing, so it’s great to have their support again. We’ve also been lucky to maintain our other sponsors from last year including GRS Homes and Horne Coal Merchants amongst others.”

The Falkirk Mini section is also going from strength to strength. They have more than doubled their numbers over last season and are now close to 80 players strong. Scania’s support has helped create a sense of identity, and the coaches have created a real welcoming environment which is focused around having fun whilst developing their skills.

Coach Derek Stanners said: “It’s exciting times for Falkirk RFC Minis and we’re always welcoming new players.”

Training is on Wednesday 6.30-7.45pm at Falkirk Rugby Club. The club offer a free four week trial. If you would like further info contact frfcminiteams@gmail.com.