Falkirk Lawn Tennis round off title-laden summer with successful club championships

Some of the junior players that took part in Falkirk Lawn Tennis club’s annual championships last weekend (Photo: Michael Gillen)

The junior event took place on the Saturday, while the adults took to the court the following day, with both seeing a great turnout and some excellent tennis on show.

Club official Margaret Christie, who helps organise the yearly championships, hailed the success of the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Both days were great but especially the juniors,” she said. “On the Saturday, we started off with the youngest players and they had a round-robin event where they all played each other and everyone had so much fun. Adam and Jessica won the under-8s and under-9s.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The kids got a proper presentation and loads of sweeties and that was them very happy! We had our under-12s after that which Aiden won and our under-18s which Nathan won.

"We also had a new under-18s plate this year which worked out really well – that was pushed at newer players so they had a proper tournament to take part in, rather than being in the under-18s and maybe being put out early on each year. It went down a treat. Evan did really well to win the plate and he also won our doubles event alongside Blair.

"The junior players are the future of the club and the sport in the local area. We had six junior events which was brilliant.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christie also thanked the local community for once again getting behind the championships.

She added: “We always have a barbeque and Malcolm Allan donated the food for that which was lovely. There are so many people to mention who did things like that.

"Our chairman Colin Marshall and secretary Allan Glass did a power of work and Mark Christie oversaw our juniors brilliantly with the support of our volunteers: Alan Hendry Cameron McPhee and Emma Samson.”