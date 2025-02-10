Falkirk Lawn Tennis Club's busy start to 2025 continues with range of exciting offerings

Falkirk Lawn Tennis Club youngsters (Photo: Submitted)

Despite the cold snap and weather-affected start to 2025 – Falkirk Lawn Tennis Club (FLTC) has enjoyed a busy and successful start to the year.

Established in 1891 and situated in the heart of Falkirk on Hamilton Drive, the tennis club’s comprehensive coaching programme has been popular with members young and old braving the conditions.

A complimentary Tiny Tots Taster session, which was aimed a families, was well-attended over the weekend with parents, guardians and youngsters taking part in fun activities focusing on agility, balance, and hand-eye coordination.

FLTC anticipates another active year ahead, with an array of offerings. Throughout the year, plans are in place to host an open day, social events, fund-raising evenings, tournaments, friendly matches and further free taster sessions.

This weekend coming will see the Junior Grade 6 Matchplay Tournament take centre stage, with under-8s, under-9s and under-10s on the courts on Saturday with the under-12 and under-16s in action on Sunday.

It is a great chance for players throughout the district to come along and enjoy the atmosphere at FLTC, whilst they put into play the skills they have been learning at their coaching sessions, all within a slightly competitive yet enjoyable and amicable setting.

The club’s well-establish coaching programme also continues to grow at an encouraging pace. Offering a wide range of tennis sessions focused on skill development, enthusiasm, and friendship among participants. Sessions are open to non-members who are welcome to attend and experience the benefits of our programme.

Monday nights are dedicated to our ladies-only session. Wednesday nights caters to both ladies and gents with an extremely popular beginner class followed by FLTC’s gents-only session.

On Friday nights, it is the turn of the junior beginner/improver class followed by the club’s competition and team players session.

Saturday plays host to FLTC’s long-standing red, orange and green/yellow sessions, which have become an integral part of the junior coaching programme.

A new girls-only session, also on a Saturday morning is now on the go, with numbers continuing to increase..

The club also are providing 1-2-1 private lessons, while FLTC’s popular holiday camps will also return this year.

Throughout 2025, FLTC is also offering a range of dedicated social sessions. These gatherings provide an excellent opportunity for members to engage with their peers and apply their skills in a friendly supportive environment.

The schedule features: Tuesday evenings - dedicated ladies' night; Sunday mornings - gents-only session; Sunday afternoons - junior sessions; Monday, Wednesday, and Friday mornings - over-55s.

Outwith coaching and social activities the courts are actively used with members regularly taking the initiative to meet at the club.

Throughout the year members also participate in competitive tennis, both individually and as part of the FLTC teams.

The teams are regulars in both the Tennis Central and National leagues, where you can often witness an array of superb singles and doubles matches.

A club spokesperson said: “Members of the FLTC take immense pride in the club's achievements, celebrating both individual progress - such as player development, and collective successes, including league victories.

"The club encourages an inclusive environment where players of all ages and abilities are encouraged to challenge themselves. This supportive atmosphere promotes the exploration of new techniques and fosters continuous development in players’ game.

“Together, all the above demonstrates our commitment to the development of tennis, our club, and its members. The club is fortunate to have such a fantastic group of members, from the juniors to the seniors, all contributing to the many distinct parts that make FLTC such a special place.

“The enthusiastic feedback from members and their families highlights just how much everyone looks forward to coming along to the club, and it clearly shows that not only does everyone have a real love for the game, but also for our fantastic tennis club and coaching team!

“For more information or book your slot to any of the above events or coaching sessions, please contact our Head Coach Mark Christie via email [email protected] or visit https://clubspark.lta.org.uk/MarkChristieTennisCoaching.

“For further information on the club and membership please contact [email protected] or visit http://clubspark.lta.org.uk/FalkirkLTC.”