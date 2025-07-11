Falkirk Lawn Tennis Club to serve up fun this summer amid sponsor hunt

Falkirk Lawn Tennis Club is gearing up for a vibrant summer season, with a packed calendar of events set to serve up fun, fitness and community spirit.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club has received a significant boost ahead of the busy summer schedule thanks to the generous backing of local businesses. A fresh, colourful look now welcomes visitors to the club grounds, where eye-catching banners proudly display the names of the sponsors who have stepped forward to support FLTC. These include All Truck, APB Displays, Barrhead Travel, Giulios Fish & Chips, Henry’s Coffee Company, Kinnaird Butcher Shop & Deli, Mortgage IT, and Togail Roofing & Cladding Ltd.

Leading the sponsorship effort is committee member Kieran Koszary, whose hard work has helped secure valuable resources for the club. “These vibrant new banners aren't just eye-catching; they reflect the thriving community spirit surrounding FLTC,” Kieran explained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The funds raised are already being put to use, with plans to provide junior coaches and volunteers with branded “FLTC Coach” hoodies and body warmers. These will help parents identify the responsible individuals supporting the club’s coaching sessions, while also fostering a sense of pride and unity among the team.

Falkirk Lawn Tennis Club (Photo: Submitted)

Club president Colin Marshall praised the support, saying: “The entire FLTC community extends its heartfelt thanks to these wonderful sponsors and to Kieran for making this all possible.”

The summer activities kick off with the return of FLTC’s ever-popular holiday camps, which will run across two separate weeks beginning this Monday coming and on August 4.

Open to children aged four to 17, the camps are open to both members and non-members and cater to all skill levels. Head coach Mark Christie said the camps are designed to be welcoming, inclusive and above all, fun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Following the success of our holiday camps throughout the year, we’re delighted to be running them again over the summer,” he said. “They’re a fantastic opportunity for kids to enjoy tennis, make new friends and build confidence on and off the court.”

Falkirk Lawn Tennis Club's head coach Mark Christie (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Each day promises energetic tennis sessions, tailored coaching and games, with a strong focus on enjoyment and development. As an added bonus, the club’s much-loved summer tuck shop will be making a return. There will also be fun competitions and the chance to win prizes throughout the two weeks.

Another major event on the calendar is the club’s open day, which takes place on Sunday, July 20 from 1pm to 4pm. Club secretary Alan Glass said the day will be a great opportunity for families to get active and try something new.

“We’re inviting everyone to come along, regardless of age or ability,” he said. “There’ll be lots of fun activities to try, including tennis and pickleball, and a chance to meet our coaching team, learn about membership options and explore what the club has to offer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those looking for a competitive edge, FLTC will once again host events as part of the Tennis Central Scotland Summer Circuit. The tournaments give young players valuable experience and a chance to test their skills in a friendly and supportive environment.

The club will host events for those eight and under, nine and under, and ten and under on Saturday, July 26 followed by events for 12 and under and 18 a week later.

This summer also sees the launch of the LTA Youth Tennis Leaders programme at the club, aimed at developing leadership skills among members aged 11 to 18. Coach Christie, who will deliver the sessions, said the course offers participants the chance to gain experience both on and off the court.

“Our young members will be helping with coaching, holiday clubs, competitions and open days. They’ll also have the opportunity to get involved in areas like digital marketing and community outreach,” he explained. “The sign-up has been superb, and it’s a testament to how much these young people care about their club.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club’s annual championships are also making a return this summer, with matches taking place across July and August. The junior finals day is scheduled for Sunday, August 24 with the adult finals taking place the following weekend.

This year sees an expanded programme of events, with 13 junior and eight adult categories, including singles, doubles and mixed doubles.

For more information about summer camps, coaching sessions, tournaments or membership options, visit clubspark.lta.org.uk/FalkirkLTC or clubspark.lta.org.uk/MarkChristieTennisCoaching.