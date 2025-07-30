Falkirk Lawn Tennis Club serves up summer of success on the court

Falkirk Lawn Tennis Club (FLTC) has been enjoying another standout summer marked by competitive success, community involvement and individual recognition, as junior teams and coaching staff continue to bring pride to the long-established district club.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The highlight of the season so far has been the strong performances from FLTC’s under-16 squads competing in the Tennis Central Scotland Summer Leagues - a competition that brings together junior teams from across the region.

The club’s Division Two team, featuring rising stars Evan Wilson, Magnus Dalziel, Harris Cooper, Lewis Martin and Luke Johnson, enjoyed an unbeaten run throughout the league campaign. Their flawless record secured them the Division Two title and a well-earned promotion to Division One next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their success was matched by the club’s top team, competing in Division One, who also delivered a highly commendable campaign. The team - Aiden Tran, Michael Martin, Magnus Cooper, Harris Cooper and Robbie McCall - finished runners-up, just behind Bridge of Allan in a tightly-contested league.

Falkirk Lawn Tennis Club’s Division Two team secured the title and promotion to Tennis Central Scotland Summer League’s Division One thanks to an unbeaten campaign (Pics by FLTC)

Team captain and FLTC head coach Mark Christie praised the dedication, skill and team spirit shown by all the players.

“We’re incredibly proud of what our junior teams have achieved this summer,” he said. “Tennis is often viewed as an individual sport, but these leagues give young players a chance to experience the camaraderie of team competition. That’s incredibly valuable, both for their development as players and as future club representatives at adult level.”

Christie noted that participation in both singles and doubles matches helps players develop a more complete game and serves as an important stepping stone as they transition toward adult competitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The commitment these players have shown, along with their passion for the sport, is something the whole club is proud of,” he added.

FLTC’s summer of achievement doesn’t end with league success. One of the club’s standout young coaches, Cameron “Cammy” McPhee, was recently honoured with the prestigious Tennis Scotland Young Person of the Year award.

A student at Napier University and a qualified Level 2 coach, McPhee was recognised for his contribution to junior coaching and his commitment to volunteering. Despite receiving national recognition, McPhee remained characteristically modest.

“Cammy is incredibly generous with his time, particularly with our younger juniors,” said a club representative. “He’s a brilliant role model and this award is richly deserved.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club is also investing in its next generation of leaders through the Youth Leaders course, run by Christie.

A total of 12 junior members, aged 11 to 16, are currently taking part in the programme, which aims to develop leadership and coaching skills in younger players. The first four graduates — Amelia Zanre, Bella Reid, Rosa Hepburn and Evan Wilson — completed the course on July 20.

Their enthusiasm and commitment were praised by Christie, who sees the initiative as an essential part of FLTC’s long-term development strategy.

In addition to competitive and coaching achievements, FLTC continues to build strong ties with the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A recent club open day attracted over 50 participants of all ages, who enjoyed taster sessions in tennis and Pickleball, cardio tennis drills, and a range of games and fun activities. Attendees also had the chance to meet the coaching team and learn more about the club’s growing programme.

Feedback was overwhelmingly positive, with a number of new junior and adult members signing up on the day and registering for coaching sessions due to restart in mid-August after the summer break.

The club’s popular Summer Camps also returned this July, with 40 children taking part in a week of coaching, games and activities. The camp concluded with the ever-popular “Fun Friday,” made even more special thanks to the generosity of local business owner Suzanna Reid of The Milk Barn, Glen Farm. Reid sponsored both camp weeks, treating the children to a selection of her award-winning ice creams — a gesture that was met with excitement and gratitude. “To say the kids enjoyed it would be an understatement,” said Christie.

The next summer camp is set to run next week, with spaces still available through Mark Christie Tennis Coaching on social media.