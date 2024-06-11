Falkirk Lawn Tennis Club confirm stalwart Mark Christie as new head coach ahead of summer season

Falkirk Lawn Tennis Club’s newly-appointed head coach Mark Christie, who starts his role officially next month, has been a member of the club since he was 11-years-old (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Mark Christie says he ‘can’t wait’ to become Falkirk Lawn Tennis Club’s latest head coach – after agreeing to take on the lead role this summer.

A member of the club since he was 11-years-old, the LTA level three accredited plus coach will officially take up the post next month.

“I am absolutely delighted that the club has put their trust in me and given me this fantastic opportunity,” he told the Falkirk Herald.

"Since joining the club as a junior, everyone has always been incredibly supportive of me, it means a great deal, this is my home club, it is where I started my tennis journey and learned so much from other members. I have lots to thank them for.

​“I’m looking forward to developing a program at the club that will offer something exciting for all our members.”

Christie, 21, will kick his new role off by holding a summer camp for junior players aged four to 18 during the first full week in August. This year, Falkirk are running their camps slightly differently, with members and non-members welcome.

"Our youngsters really enjoy the camps as there are lots of different activities and cater for new and existing players,” Christie added.

"Spaces are filling up nicely which is great, we are looking forward to it and hopefully, everyone will enjoy themselves.”

On appointing club stalwart Christie to the head coach role, a club spokesperson said: “Mark’s journey in tennis began at Falkirk and his passion for the game became evident very quickly. As a junior player, he trained and played both at FLTC and district and county level with Adam Brown Academy.

“He competed regularly and was lucky enough to be part of the central district team that won the inter-district tournament. Christie also enjoys competing, most recently winning the gents club championship at Stirling and is a past FLTC singles champion and he still represents the FLTC gent’s first team.​

“One of the key qualities that Mark has is his willingness to give back to the sport and the club. Mark began volunteering at FLTC, Falkirk Community Trust and became an ambassador for tennis at St Mungo’s High School. His dedication to the game led him to pursue his qualifications in Tennis Coaching, which he started at 16, all while balancing his studies and building his experience on and off the court.

"Over the years, he has not only honed his skills on the court, but he has also built strong relationships with fellow club members and peers. His leadership qualities were evident captaining the FLTC winning junior teams for the last three years and will captain the men's singles team this season.

"Mark has promoted the club on numerous occasions over the years by organising events and competitions, school visits throughout the Falkirk and Stirling area to engage junior players and promote tennis within the community. Coaching players from aged four to seniors, Mark is keen to spread the joy of tennis and promote its positive impact on physical and mental health and wellbeing.

​"As a mentor Mark also guides and supports younger coaches, volunteers, and young leaders.”

Christie added: “This is something I want to continue in my role as head coach. We have volunteers and older juniors who are keen to be involved in tennis coaching in their future and I want to support and mentor them. If they are willing to give up their time every week for the club, it is the least I can do to help and support them.”

Christie appreciates how lucky he is to have had the experience of working alongside the most well-respected and senior qualified coaches in Scotland.

These include Mark Walker, LTA level five master coach/coach mentor, LTA level four coaches Adam Brown, tennis central head coach and Callum Lloyd, East of Scotland district coach.

“Learning and working with the best has allowed me to gain invaluable coaching knowledge, experience, and a much wider understanding of tennis coaching,” he added. “This direct experience, combined with his passion for tennis, has allowed Mark to earn the necessary qualifications to take on this exciting opportunity.”

Along with taking up this new opportunity, Christie will also continue to work alongside Mark Walker at Stirling LTC & Squash Club and Kings Park Stirling as a Parks Tennis Activator, as part of new LTS initiative, helping people in the community play tennis.

His approach to coaching is centered around having fun and enjoyment on the court but also providing high-quality instruction in a fun, safe and inclusive environment.

As the head tennis coach, Mark will be responsible for not only teaching the technical aspects of the game but also for guiding and mentoring players of all ages and skill levels.

“Each player is unique, and I tailor my coaching style to suit individual needs,” he said.

Christie is committed to coaching as a full-time career and his ambition is to continue to learn and grow as a coach. He recently had the opportunity to consider coaching at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Spain.

"Although it would be a tremendous opportunity, I did not feel the time was right for me, but it is something I would be excited to consider in the future,” he explained.

"Right now, I am happy with where I am, and I love what I am doing. I will continue with my studies, and I want to progress in my coaching journey, gaining further qualifications, however, I do not want to do it just so I can say I am at this or that level. It is important not to rush into it.”

​More details about FLTC, Mark and the Summer Camps are available by visiting:

https://clubspark.lta.org.uk/FalkirkLTC