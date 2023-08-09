Falkirk Lawn Tennis Club celebrate successful summer across the board

The club also had younger members involved in the national league system for the first time.

Club stalwart Margaret Christie, who helps organise club competitions, said: “We’ve just finished the Central Scotland leagues and we had five gents, three ladies, a mixed team and three junior teams involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Out of the four men’s teams, the first, second and third group all won their leagues which is amazing. We were successful across the board and our coaches have really done an amazing job. Our club sponsors have been brilliant too.

Youngsters at the club enjoyed great success over the summer months

“The club took part in the national league system too with our juniors for the first time and that has been real experience for them. We had ages eight right up to 18 and the kids did super well against tougher opponents. They really held their own.

“Our box leagues are still on the go internally and we’ve had tournaments throughout July at the club. We also hosted two groups of the North of Scotland national leagues.

"We’ve had so many youngsters play at the club recently from all over the local area and from the rest of Scotland which is really encouraging.”