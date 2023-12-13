Falkirk knocked off top of table by Peebles in rugby's Scottish National League Division 2

​Falkirk Rugby Club’s Scottish National League Division 2 title tilt suffered a severe blow last Saturday as they went down 32-13 to Peebles, who have now leapfrogged them into top spot as a result of the four-point victory.

Falkirk were beaten by Division 2 title rivals Peebles over the weekend (Pictures by Peebles Rugby

On the day, the visiting Sunnyside outfit were down 17-3 at the break and couldn’t mount a comeback in tough weather conditions.

Speaking to the Falkirk Herald, the club’s director of rugby, Kenny Grieve, admitted his side couldn’t complain about the result.

"We were bitterly disappointed with the result,” he said. “We went down there expecting the conditions to be very heavy underfoot and we knew the type of game that Peebles would try to bring to the fore, and they are entitled to do that.

"Did we play better rugby than them? Yes, but they were more clinical than us when it mattered. When a chance arose they took it and we made some silly errors. Our penalty count got to a ridiculous stage and we didn’t adapt to the referee particularly well either and that cost us big time.

"We’ve got to get on with it and get on the bike this weekend against Gordonians at home. The job now is to put pressure on Peebles, they are four points in front of us and we need to push them all the way, keep on winning, and hope that they slip up if possible. It is out of our hands. We need to keep on winning and picking up bonus points and hopefully something falls our way."

The Sunnyside club will look to bounce back this Saturday against Gordonians, on a day that will also see Falkirk officially reopen their new-look pavilion, which has been transformed and extended thanks to grants and various funding schemes. The club now own the building after buying it for £1 via a Community Asset Transfer.

Facilities - particularly for female players and officials - have been greatly improved with the creation of four full-sized changing rooms, two referee changing rooms, a new physio/first aid suite, extended gym, and new laundry room.

