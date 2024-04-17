Falkirk karting king Zak Nimmo is a true natural on the track

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nimmo, 15, will be able to make the jump to senior level later this year, and he has enjoyed great success already as a budding racer in his kart – which boasts a Junior Rotax engine on an OTK chassis.

Back in 2022, Zak began indoor racing and was encouraged by marshals to enter the British Indoor Karting Championship. He did so and aced that as a newcomer, placing fourth in the local round and third at the regionals before reaching the semi-final stage of the national event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fast forward to now and he is on the outdoor track, having posted a second-placed finish at the 2023 Larkhall Outdoor Rental Championship. He has also joined the Lenny Messenger Motorsport Team and is taking part in the West of Scotland Kart Club championships (WSKC).

Falkirk teen Zak Nimmo next to his own kart (Photo: Submitted)

“He’s only been karting two-and-half-years but he has come on leaps and bounds. It has improved his confidence and his team working skills too,” proud mum Laura said.

“He has opened up through karting and there is so much involved in it. It requires a fair bit of thinking and quick decision making.

“The actual kart itself requires a lot of work and care and that has been great for Zak too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Picking what tyres to use and knowing about your engine is crucial and he has taken stuff like that in his stride.

Zak in outdoor karting action (Photo: Submitted)

“On a race weekend he is up and out the door at 7am and I am just so proud that he has found something that he is naturally talented at.”

Next up for Zak is round four of the WSKC. In the round three last weekend, he finished 10th from his 21st starting position.

He is also hoping to make it down south for one round of the British Karting Championships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve been really lucky with the help we have had from family and friends,” Laura added. “Omar his barber at the Ross Carter Barber Shop has also been amazing and they helped pay for a couple of race entries.

"Zak is hoping to find more sponsors to help fund his karting journey and any help would be greatly appreciated.”