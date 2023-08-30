News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk Junior Bike Club youngsters impress at Scottish Mountain Bike Championships

Youngsters from Falkirk Junior Bike Club are celebrating a successful trip to Ae Forest for the Scottish Mountain Bike Championships.
By Ben Kearney
Published 30th Aug 2023, 17:11 BST- 1 min read

Ella McQueen finished second in the under-12 girls event. Ellis McCausland also sealed silver in the under-12 boys while Freya McQueen finished second in the under-10 girls. Jake Jardine, Lewis McCausland and Arran Drackford battled out in the juvenile category and finished one after the other in 10th, 11th and 12th places.

Ella McQueen finished second in the overall Scottish Series following strong results throughout the season and Alexander Mullen, who just missed out on a podium place, secured third spot in his series. Also representing the club were: Ally Clifford (U12), Charlie Dunabie (U10) and Niamh Clifford (U10).

Coach Hubert Przychodzen said: “Our riders have worked hard all season and it is awesome to see them all finish so strongly and to get rewarded for their efforts.”

