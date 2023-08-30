Falkirk Junior Bike Club youngsters impress at Scottish Mountain Bike Championships

Ella McQueen finished second in the under-12 girls event. Ellis McCausland also sealed silver in the under-12 boys while Freya McQueen finished second in the under-10 girls. Jake Jardine, Lewis McCausland and Arran Drackford battled out in the juvenile category and finished one after the other in 10th, 11th and 12th places.

Ella McQueen finished second in the overall Scottish Series following strong results throughout the season and Alexander Mullen, who just missed out on a podium place, secured third spot in his series. Also representing the club were: Ally Clifford (U12), Charlie Dunabie (U10) and Niamh Clifford (U10).