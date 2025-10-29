Falkirk Junior Bike Club youngsters enjoy more cyclo-cross success

It was a weekend of doubles for Falkirk Junior Bike Club as riders headed to Camperdown Park, Dundee, for the third round of the Scottish Cyclocross Series, with autumn showers adding extra challenges to the undulating course last weekend.

The day got off to a flying start for FJBC in the Under-8 Boys race, where young Owen McLaughlin put in a commanding performance to take gold. His team-mate Innes McAusland also impressed, finishing a fantastic fifth in only his second outing in the series.

No sooner had Owen taken the top spot than his sister Eilidh McLaughlin was on the start line for the Under-10 Girls race, joined by Kaeden Baty and Luke Martin in the boys category. Eilidh ensured a family double, riding with confidence and determination to claim victory and add another trophy to the club’s collection.

The Under-12 races saw FJBC continue their fine form. Daniel Rice rode a strong race to secure a bronze medal, while Lucy Dixon pushed hard to cross the line in silver, despite the slippery conditions. Aaron Reid also put in a committed ride, reflecting the club’s depth in the younger age groups.

Falkirk Junior Bike Club U14 duo Evan Howson and Cody McPeake finished eighth and ninth respectively in Dundee last weekend (Pics by FJBC)

As daylight began to fade, the youth development squad took to the course, with Isla Reekie once again in scintillating form. Already undefeated in the series, she timed her moves perfectly, passing the early leaders before building a commanding lead that she maintained to the finish. Her team-mates Theia McKay, Cara Drackford, Lilly Wright, and Rose Martin also delivered solid performances, finishing fourth, sixth, seventh, and eighth respectively, despite increasingly challenging conditions.

In the boys’ races, the club secured two more double podiums. In the Under-16s, Gregor McNaught rode a dominant race to take victory, while development squad rider Lewis McAusland demonstrated tactical savvy and technical skill to narrowly miss out on silver in a thrilling sprint finish with West Lothian’s Henry Sharp. Club rider Callum Ross finished a strong fourth, marking a personal best for his first season in this age group.

The Under-14s also saw impressive performances. Alexander Mullen, despite starting at the back of the pack, rode confidently through the field to secure second place, while Ethan Kidd, recovering from early tumbles, fought back to claim third. Henry Lockett crossed the line in fifth, showing consistent improvement throughout the season. The younger FJBC riders also battled hard, with Evan Howson and Cody McPeake finishing eighth and ninth, while Ellis McAusland, forced to complete the race on a spare bike after a start-line issue, finished 11th, demonstrating resilience and determination.

The Dundee round reinforced FJBC’s reputation for developing strong, technically capable riders across all ages. With three wins in three rounds for the series so far, the club will be looking to maintain their momentum in the coming events. The mix of new and experienced riders, combined with strong performances in both boys’ and girls’ races, underlines the depth and quality within the club, promising an exciting remainder of the Scottish Cyclocross Series.