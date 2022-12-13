Falkirk Junior Bike Club win top prize at Scottish Sport Awards

FJBC beat Hamilton Judo Club, Biggar Netball Club and Ayr United Girl’s and Women’s FC to take home the honour.

Last year, the club won the Cycling Weekly club of the year award and their could yet still be even more silverware on the way before the end of the year.

FJBC were praised for their Holiday Hunger Programme which fed 1400 young people in the summer and for their Rock Up & Ride Programme, which delivered 120 bikes to children who couldn't afford one.

Falkirk Junior Bike Club took home the Club Sport award at the Scottish Sport Awards ceremony last week (Photo: Contributed)

"It is just fantastic,” club chairman Mark Drackford said after accepting the Club Sport award at the coveted event in Edinburgh. “So much work goes on across the club and our volunteers do so much work withi n the community. To have some of them represented at the awards night was just amazing.

“I accepted the award but it was on behalf of the whole club and it is an honour to have everyone involved recognised.

“We have a massive waiting list for people wanting to join and we want to keep going. We want to continue to fund different activities and competitive races across as many disciplines as possible to make sure people get a chance.”

The club’s success will also be mentioned in Scottish Parliament, thanks to Central Region Green MSP Gillian Mackay.

FJBC hosted the British Cycling Cyclo-Cross National Trophy second round earlier in the year (Photo: Alan Murray)

She lodged a parliamentary motion to celebrate their success, saying: “I am delighted to hear Falkirk Junior Bike Club have won another award. It’s a testament to their continued hard work with engaging young people to participate in a fun, inclusive, friendly club as well as progressing their aspiration to be the leading club for developing youth cyclists in Scotland.

“Encouraging youngsters to become keen cyclists not only motivates them to exercise and keep fit but also inspires a future generation of cyclists to use their skills to help with the environment and climate control.