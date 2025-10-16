Falkirk Junior Bike Club riders seal impressive medal haul from Scottish CX Series

At the end of Scottish Women and Girls in Sport week, it was the girls of Falkirk Junior Bike Club (FJBC) who stole the headlines after a string of top finishes at the second round of the Scottish Cyclocross Series held at Knockburn Loch.

The club’s young riders continued their remarkable early-season form, with several podiums across multiple age categories – and another dominant display from the club’s growing development squad.

Leading the way was Eilidh McLaughlin, who produced a storming ride to take first place in the under-10s. Her victory was a repeat of her winning performance at Inch Park in Edinburgh earlier this month, confirming her as one of Scotland’s most promising young riders. Eilidh’s success came moments after her brother Owen McLaughlin secured a superb silver medal in a frantic and fast-paced boys’ race, ensuring a proud day for the family.

In the under-12s category, the FJBC girls’ rivalry continued to provide thrilling racing. Gemma Tattersall and Lucy Dixon once again went wheel to wheel, with the lead changing hands several times on the challenging course. This time it was Gemma who took top spot, narrowly ahead of Lucy in second, reversing their finishing order from Edinburgh, where Lucy had edged Gemma for the runner-up position.

Isla Reekie secured Falkirk Junior Bike Club's first-ever British Cyclo-cross medal in Derby as the club’s girls continued to impress with numerous series podium placings (Pics by FJBC)

The boys’ race saw more strong performances from the club. Daniel Rice and Benjamin Mullen, who had finished first and third respectively in the opening round, tackled the longer Knockburn course with determination. Daniel maintained his excellent form to take second place, while Benjamin battled through to a solid fifth, both showing consistency that bodes well for the rest of the season.

While the younger riders shone early in the day, Falkirk Junior Bike Club’s development squad took centre stage in the main youth races. No fewer than 15 riders pulled on the FJBC jersey –-a record turnout for the club at national level and a testament to its growing strength and depth.

Isla Reekie, fresh from winning FJBC’s first ever British cyclo-cross medal in Derby last weekend, showed no signs of slowing down. The talented rider delivered another commanding performance, storming through the field to claim victory at Knockburn Loch with trademark grit and determination.

Team-mate Ella McQueen looked set to match Reekie’s success until a mechanical issue saw her lose valuable time. But in true FJBC spirit, McQueen refused to give in – switching to her pit bike and charging back through the field to snatch second place by the finish.

Lucy Dixon and Gemma Tattersall impressed in the under-12s for Falkirk Junior Bike Club (Photo: Submitted)

The boys’ event was equally competitive, with Lewis McAusland bouncing back from bike problems in Derby to finish second, just ahead of team-mate Thomas Macleod, who claimed third for the second race running. Callum Ross and Alexander Mullen also impressed, both securing fourth-place finishes in their categories after strong, aggressive rides.

Attention now turns to Callendar Park this weekend where the second round of the British Cyclo-cross Series will take place. The event will feature many of Britain’s top riders – and for FJBC it’s another opportunity to shine on home soil.