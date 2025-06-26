Falkirk Junior Bike Club launches new sponsorship initiative

Falkirk Junior Bike Club (FJBC) has launched its first-ever sponsorship initiative as it looks to build on the remarkable success of its Development Team — a squad of rising Scottish cycling talent that has made a serious impact on the national and British scenes in just two years.

Founded in 2016, the club has grown steadily into one of Scotland’s premier youth cycling programmes. But it was the formation of its Development Team in 2023 that marked a new chapter. Aimed at providing enhanced coaching and race support for committed riders aged 13 to 15, the team has already delivered standout results across multiple disciplines.

In the past two seasons, FJBC Development Team riders have collected Scottish National Championship medals in cyclo-cross, road, mountain bike cross-country and track. They’ve also impressed on the UK stage, taking British National podiums in road and MTB events. Notably, two riders were selected to represent Scotland at the 2024 British Inter-Regional Cyclo-Cross Championships — a significant milestone for the club.

Now, the club is seeking business partners to help sustain and accelerate this momentum. The new sponsorship package invites companies to support key areas such as equipment, travel, and race-day logistics, while offering strong visibility through the club’s growing media presence.

Falkirk Junior Bike Club youngsters in action (Photo: Submitted)

“What we’ve achieved in two years is beyond anything we could have imagined,” said Fraser Johnston, head coach of the development team. “But more importantly, we’ve built a culture of ambition and progress. The riders are hungry to improve, and we have a fantastic group coming through. This is a critical time — and the right support can help take us to the next level.”

FJBC’s reach is also growing fast off the track. In 2024, the club’s content recorded over one million views, with more than 110,000 individuals reached through its social media channels. With over 4,000 followers and more events hosted than any other Scottish cycling club, it’s positioning itself as a central force in grassroots cycling.

Businesses interested in supporting the club can find full sponsorship details at www.FJBC.scot, or follow @FalkirkJuniorBC on Facebook, X, and Instagram.