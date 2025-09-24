Falkirk Junior Bike Club: Girls make history by securing three wins with medals galore

The new Cyclo-Cross season kicked off at Brechin last weekend, and riders from Falkirk Junior Bike Club (FJBC) were in outstanding form, claiming podiums across multiple age groups.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The highlight of the day came from the girls’ races, where FJBC made history by winning three categories – the U12s, U14s and U16s.

Lucy Dixon led from start to finish to secure victory in the U12 girls’ event, with team-mate Gemma Tattersall also on the podium in third.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the boys’ race, Daniel Rice and Benjamin Mullen put in strong rides, with Daniel battling through to claim a hard-fought bronze medal.

Lucy Dixon and Gemma Tattersall were first and third (Photo: FJBC)

In the U14s, Isla Reekie put on a commanding display to win with ease, the technical Brechin course suiting her perfectly.

Meanwhile, in the U16s, Ella McQueen – making her debut in the category – looked equally assured, taking a dominant victory and signalling a promising season ahead.

Ella’s younger sister Freya impressed in her own U14 debut, finishing a strong fourth and surpassing expectations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Open races brought further success for the club. In the U16s, Gregor McNaught secured second place after a tough battle that came down to the final lap.

In the U14s, Ethan Kidd and Alexander Mullen were narrowly off the podium, finishing fourth and fifth respectively.

Making his debut in the junior category, Arran Drackford started aggressively before settling into his rhythm, ultimately taking second in a race 20 minutes longer than his previous CX outings.

The youngest members of the club also shone, with siblings Owen and Eilidh McLaughlin both winning silver medals in the U8s and U10s.

Next up, FJBC riders head to Edinburgh for a local event before travelling to Derby for the opening round of the British Cyclo-Cross series.