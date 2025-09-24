Falkirk Junior Bike Club: Girls make history by securing three wins with medals galore
The highlight of the day came from the girls’ races, where FJBC made history by winning three categories – the U12s, U14s and U16s.
Lucy Dixon led from start to finish to secure victory in the U12 girls’ event, with team-mate Gemma Tattersall also on the podium in third.
In the boys’ race, Daniel Rice and Benjamin Mullen put in strong rides, with Daniel battling through to claim a hard-fought bronze medal.
In the U14s, Isla Reekie put on a commanding display to win with ease, the technical Brechin course suiting her perfectly.
Meanwhile, in the U16s, Ella McQueen – making her debut in the category – looked equally assured, taking a dominant victory and signalling a promising season ahead.
Ella’s younger sister Freya impressed in her own U14 debut, finishing a strong fourth and surpassing expectations.
The Open races brought further success for the club. In the U16s, Gregor McNaught secured second place after a tough battle that came down to the final lap.
In the U14s, Ethan Kidd and Alexander Mullen were narrowly off the podium, finishing fourth and fifth respectively.
Making his debut in the junior category, Arran Drackford started aggressively before settling into his rhythm, ultimately taking second in a race 20 minutes longer than his previous CX outings.
The youngest members of the club also shone, with siblings Owen and Eilidh McLaughlin both winning silver medals in the U8s and U10s.
Next up, FJBC riders head to Edinburgh for a local event before travelling to Derby for the opening round of the British Cyclo-Cross series.