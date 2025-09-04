Falkirk Junior Bike Club celebrate duo winning maiden national championships

Falkirk Junior Bike Club (FJBC) is celebrating a landmark double after youngsters Rose Martin and Evan Howson made history by becoming the club’s first ever national champions.

The victories come as FJBC looks ahead to its tenth anniversary in 2026, underlining the progress the district club has made in developing young cycling talent.

Martin struck gold at the Scottish Youth Crit Championships, held on the fast, technical circuit at the Police training college in Tulliallan. The under-12 rider showed composure and determination in damp early conditions before powering through in the later stages as the sun broke through. Her hard work in training paid off as she surged to the finish line to take the national title in style.

The success capped a strong day for the club, with a silver for Gregor McNaught and bronzes for Alexander Mullen and Cody McPeake capping off a brilliant event for the strong FJBC contingent.

Rose Martin made her mark – earning the under-12 victory at the recent Scottish Youth Crit Championships to put Falkirk Junior Bike Club on the national title-winning map (Pics by FJBC)

Last weekend, it was then Howson’s turn to top the podium. He showed his class at the Scottish XC Mountain Bike Championships at Ae Forest. Battling a course that combined mud, gravel, steep climbs and punishing terrain, he fought off close competition from his club-mate and friend McPeake to take the under-12 title. McPeake crossed the line just seconds behind, adding another medal to the club’s tally.

FJBC riders impressed throughout the weekend, with silver for Owen McLaughlin in the under-8 boys, silver for his sister Eilidh in the under-10 girls, and bronze for Freya McQueen in the under-12 girls.

There were further successes in the open races, as Arran Drackford claimed victory in the short course, while Ella McQueen earned a superb silver medal.

On the Sunday, McNaught came within metres of victory before taking another silver in the long-course race.

The achievements reflect the strength in depth across FJBC, which now boasts more than 150 active members competing in a wide range of disciplines.

In August alone, riders represented the club in closed-road, criterium, MTB and Enduro events across Scotland and northern England.

With the road and mountain bike season drawing to a close, focus now turns to the fast and technical cyclocross circuit – with FJBC’s young stars aiming to carry their momentum into the winter campaign.

And for the club, who were previously named Scotland’s club of the year, they continue to develop and foster the talents of young cyclists from across the district.

You can find out more about FJBC by visting them on social media or by visiting their website, which can be found here: https://tinyurl.com/2s344veb