Falkirk Junior Bike Club bring home four-medal haul from championships

The Tak Ma Doon Road in Kilsyth played host to this year’s Scottish National Hill Climb Championships, and it proved to be a stellar day for riders from Falkirk Junior Bike Club.

The challenging 3km course, climbing more than 250 metres into the Campsie Hills, saw riders set off at one-minute intervals, testing their power and endurance on the steep ascent.

First up was the Youth B Female category, where Isla Reekie produced a commanding ride to take the Scottish Championship title.

Her performance was so strong that her time would have been competitive in the older girls’ category as well, adding to her dominant win in the Scottish Cyclo-Cross series at Brechin the previous weekend.

Falkirk Junior Bike Club riders enjoyed a successful, medal-laden trip to Kilsyth last weekend (Photo: Submitted)

In the Youth B Open category, Gregor McNaught looked confident from the outset, taking a comfortable win in his age group and claiming the second Scottish Championship title of the day for the club.

His time would have seen him finishing second in the Youth A Open category, only beaten by fellow Falkirk rider Arran Drackford.

Drackford set one of the fastest times of the day, breaking the nine-minute barrier and crossing the finish line in an impressive eight minutes and 54 seconds.

Rounding out the day’s success, Youth B Open rider Ethan Kidd secured the fourth medal for Falkirk Junior Bike Club, finishing third in his category.

Meanwhile, the club will play host to Round 2 of the Lloyds Cyclo-Cross National Trophy series on the weekend of Saturday, 18 October and the organisers are excited to give young riders a chance to shine with the introduction of the #NextGen CX Trophy.

The #NextGen event is aimed at Under 8, Under 10, and Under 12 riders, offering a unique two-part challenge. Competitors will first tackle a CX Skills Challenge, navigating an obstacle course as quickly as possible while avoiding penalties. This will be followed by a traditional cyclo-cross race, with U8s racing for 10 minutes, U10s for 15 minutes, and U12s for 20 minutes.

Final positions will be determined by combined scores from both events, rewarding all-round skill and speed. Podium presentations will take place on the main stage in the event arena.