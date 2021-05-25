Falkirk hosts first Mountain Bike racing of 2021 in Scotland

The racing action returns this Friday, May 28 and again on Friday, June 11

Organised by Falkirk Junior Bike Club, the event welcomed over 120 cyclists from across Scotland for an evening of exciting and fast paced MTB Dirt Crit racing.

Under Level 2 lockdown restrictions, larger groups have been able to come together which has made it possible for events of this size to return.

The club took steps to run the event safely under Covid-19 restrictions, with additional space for sign-on, hand sanitiser readily available, extra space around the venue and disposable race numbers.

Under 8s were the first group off the start line, with Cobey Stewart from Stepping Stanes in Dumfries taking an early lead in the Boys race, with Freya McQueen from Falkirk Junior BC leading the girls race.

She led until the finish, joined on the virtual podium by Aila Till from Discovery JCC and Jessica Mitchell. Two FJBC riders rounded off the podium for Under 8 Boys, with Ellis McAusland in second and Chase Langlands in third.

Cobey’s brother Josh led the Under 10 Boys race from start to finish, and was joined on the podium by Sam Kingan from ERC and Ruaraidh MacPherson from the Johnstone Jets.

Lucy Robb held off a strong contingent of U10 Girl racers from FJBC, with Emmie Main finishing in second, Isla Reekie in third and Thea Baines in fourth.

It was an ERC affair on the two top steps of the Under 12 Boys, with Gus Lawson in first and Josh Buchan in second. Rhuairidh Fulton from West Lothian Clarion finished in third.

FJBC boys showing strong progress in the Under 12s with Arran Drackford in fourth, Lewis McAusland in sixth and Nairn Jardine in seventh.

Olivia Poole from the Black Isle MTB Club dominated the U12 Girls race, and she was joined by Lexa Whyte from Discovery JCC on the podium in second and Katie McGurk from Colts in third.

Under 16s and Under 14s raced over an extended course for 30 minutes, with the fastest riders covering six laps in that time.

Reuben Oakley from ERC led the Under 16 Boys from the off, with a lot of movement in the field behind.

Finn Mason from West Lothian Clarion clinched second place in the end, with Paddy Barnes from the Glasgow Riderz finishing in third.

Emily Carrick-Anderson continued her impressive run of form, finishing top in the U16 Girls, with Daisy Taylor of the Colts in second and Christina McGorum from Una Forza Racing finishing in third.

Innes MacDonald exploded off the start line and led the U14 Boys from the start to finish, Finlay Barr from the Colts looked strong in second, with Cole McCann from the Colts finishing in third.

Daisy Wilkinson took the win in Under 14 Girls for ERC, with Joscelyn Kennedy from the Colts in second and Freya Gibson from KICC in third.