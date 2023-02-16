Falkirk High pupils to give rugby a try this month at SP Energy Networks Warriors Championships

1200 young people from 29 schools across four rugby regions (Glasgow South, Glasgow North, Caledonia Midlands and Caledonia North) are preparing to emulate Scotland’s recent successes on the rugby pitch and play for the right to be crowned SP Energy Networks Warriors Champions 2023.

The 2023 Championship gets underway on Tuesday, 21 February and will run over eight weeks, with the final taking place at Scotstoun Stadium in May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than 4000 young people have participated in the programme since it was first established in 2015, with SP Energy Networks fronting the programme to raise awareness and improve access to grassroots level rugby, while promoting healthy lifestyles across the local communities it serves.

Pro rugby side Glasgow Warriors launched the SP Energy Networks Warriors Championships at Glasgow's Science Centre (Photo: Craig Watson)

Vicky Kelsall, CEO at SP Energy Networks, said: “It is fantastic to see the Championship back for the sixth year, which a brilliant way for us to support the young people in our communities.

“At SP Energy Networks, we transmit and distribute electricity to more than 3 million homes and businesses across our network, so our communities sit at the heart of everything we do, and we take real pride in supporting them to achieve a cleaner, greener and better future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Initiatives like this promote healthy and active lives, teamwork, leadership, positive mental health and communication while having fun and making friends. It’s so great to be a part of that and we also get a chance to showcase the green career and development opportunities we can offer, so it’s a real win win!

“Breaking down the barriers for sport and allowing as many young people as possible to be involved is at the core of the SP Energy Networks Warriors Championship and it’s so encouraging to see more and more young people competing year-on-year. We’re looking forward to seeing the teams in action. Good luck!”

Glasgow Warriors Managing Director, Al Kellock, added: “Glasgow Warriors are delighted to be partnering with SP Energy Networks for these championships again this year. It is a fantastic opportunity for schools to get involved with rugby.

“Being able to support healthy living to young people across the West, Caledonia and Glasgow is a key part of the culture we create at Glasgow Warriors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad