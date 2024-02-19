Falkirk High pupils to give rugby a try at SP Energy Networks Warriors Championships

Glasgow Warriors ace Murphy Walker tries out some science experiments with Falkirk High School's Livi Robinson and Henry Wright (Photo: SP Energy Networks)

The Championship, now in its seventh year, was created by the club and the electricity network operator to help improve access to grassroots level rugby. It also supports young people to develop teamworking, leadership and communications skills, while promoting science and showcasing STEM opportunities to inspire them to think about future careers.

Falkirk High will compete with 22 others from across the country between February and May in a bid to take home the Championship title, with Falkirk in action next month on Tuesday, March 19 alongside Hyndland, Largs and Marr.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glasgow Science Centre provided the venue for the official launch of the 2024 Championship, with Falkirk High players Livi Robinson and Henry Wright taking part.

Young rugby players join Glasgow Warriors and SP Energy Networks at Glasgow Science Centre to launch the 2024 Championship (Photo: SP Energy Networks)

To give them some inspiration and top tips on how to get match-ready, they were joined by special guests Ceitidh Ainsworth, Holland Bogan and Chloe Brown from Glasgow Warriors’ first-ever women’s team. Scotland international Murphy Walker also stopped by to meet the school hopefuls.

Falkirk’s Robinson said: “We loved meeting the players and are really excited about playing in the competition and seeing how we do against the other teams. It’s going to be great fun.”

School-mate Wright added: “I’m looking forward to getting on to the pitch at the Glasgow Warriors and getting our competition started. It’s great to be taking part and I hope we go far.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Guy Jefferson, SP Energy Networks chief operating officer, commented: “The SP Energy Networks Warriors Championship is a terrific celebration of sport, rugby, science and business. We’re really proud that we’ve supported almost 5,000 young people through the programme so far, with around 1,000 more taking part this year.

“Communities are at the heart of everything we do and this is an inspiring way for young people to get into rugby and learn more about teamwork and discipline while gaining an understanding of the synergies between sport, science and business and how this can help shape their futures. I wish everyone the best of luck – I’ll be cheering them on.”

Glasgow Warriors managing director, Al Kellock added: “Our partnership with SP Energy Networks is all about community and it’s a partnership that goes far beyond the boundaries of Glasgow city as we can see by the wide spread of schools taking part this year.

“By working together, we’re creating valuable opportunities for participation, education and competition that are already creating a legacy thanks to the likes of Ceitidh, Chloe and Holland who are now playing for the Warriors’ first-event women’s team. It’s just incredible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad