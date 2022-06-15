Falkirk High basketball kids dominate Secondary Schools Cup

Falkirk High School S3/S4 girls cruised to win in Falkirk Secondary Schools Cup (Pic courtesy of Falkirk Fury)

The S1/S2 girls event saw Falkirk HS defeat Larbert HS in the shortened final with a 30-24 scoreline.

Larbert HS, however, won the boys cup in this age group with a 29-19 win over Falkirk HS.

The S3/S4 Girls Falkirk Secondary event saw Falkirk HS cruise to a 50-plus points win over Larbert HS in the shortened game final.

In the boys competition at S3/S4 level, Falkirk HS were undefeated with a 22-point win over Larbert HS and 12-point victories over both Denny HS and Boness HS.

A large number of Falkirk Fury players featured in five of the six secondary schools teams who took part in the four cup competitions.

Meanwhile, Falkirk Fury had two boys teams in the first National 3 v 3 Tournament for under-13 players in Dundee last weekend, which featured 15 teams from throughout Scotland.

Fury 1 – Will Claydon, Rio Mungall, Jay Bunyan and Taylan Ertekin – had big wins over Madson Dundee 3, Stirling Knights 1 and Highland Bears 1 but lost to West Lothian Wolves 9-5 in a game that saw two of the best teams in the competition facing off in the group stages.

Fury 2 – Harry Masom, Jack Webster, Lewis Dickson and Kieran Saunders – beat Highland Bears 2 and and Madson Dundee Purple but lost to Knights 2 and Inverness Lions.

The final saw Wolves defeat Inverness Lions.

And Falkirk Fury will boast the highest number of under-18 male and female players attending basketballscotland's training/competition camps in Barcelona for 14 days from this Friday.

Seven of Fury's junior women's team – for whom Fury junior women coach Rebecca Lonsdale is on the Scotland coaching staff – and four from Fury junior men are in the two squads of 24 players heading to Spain.

They are: junior women - Darcy Dewar, Emily Melrose, Chelsey Hughes, Abby Reid, Sophie Cram, Olivia Mitchell, Eve Balloch. Emily Dagger was also selected but was unable to attend.