Falkirk golfer plays round with Sky Sports presenter

One keen golfer had the unique opportunity to play a round of golf with Sky Sports golf reporter Sarah Stirk this August.

Scott Peggie from Larbert won a competition run by the UK holiday resort company to go head to head on the tees at Darwin Escapes’ The Springs Golf Club in Wallingford, Oxford with the television presenter who is also a Darwin Escapes ambassador.

Larbert golfer Scott Peggie and Sky Sports reporter Sarah Stirk

Mr Peggie explained how he was ‘excited’ and ‘surprised’ that he’d been the lucky winner of the social media competition.

The 52-year-old said: “I’m a big fan of Sarah’s work on Sky Sports and thought (entering the competition) would be a great chance to play golf with her.

“I was really surprised to hear that I’d won! I was excited at the thought of meeting Sarah and was immediately checking accommodation for my trip down to Oxfordshire.”

Mr Peggie regularly plays golf, whether it be with friends or to compete at his local golf clubs, Falkirk Golf Club and The St Andrews Golf Club and has previously played at Darwin Escapes’ newly acquired resort Dundonald Links.

He said: “It was a fantastic experience and everyone made me feel very welcome. I was a little nervous prior to meeting with Sarah but she was so easy going and down to earth that it felt like I was playing with a lifelong friend!”

This was the first time Mr Peggie had played on the Oxfordshire golf course and only Sarah Stirk’s second time competing on the course. They were joined on the course by The Springs Golf Manager, Matthew Kimber.

Sarah Stirk won the spoils on the day, having a really strong back 9 holes. The pair were tied after 9 holes with 18pts and Sarah eventually won the day with 39 points and Scott and Matt on 35 points.

Sarah said: “Scott played really well. He’s a lovely guy and an unbelievable putter. He couldn’t miss!

“I didn’t manage to lose any balls in the water but did lose a lot to bunkers! My favourite hole is 18 because visually it’s stunning with the trees splitting the fairway and it’s a real tough driving test.”

