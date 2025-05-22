Falkirk Fury's young teams on fire against visiting Newcastle Eagles

Falkirk Fury’s under-14 and under-18 girls’ teams produced excellent performances last weekend – with both getting the better of visiting English giants Newcastle Eagles.

The under-14s took a tightly-contested 46-39 win while the under-18s edged out a 55-45 success in front of a packed crowd at Grangemouth SC.

A low scoring game saw the Signs Express-sponsored under-14 side lead 10-6 at the end of the first period but fall two points behind at the half. The teams were tied at 34 pts apiece at the end of the 3rd with Fury edging the 4th for a 7pt win. Katie Corbett led the Falkirk side against the Eagles with 10 pts personal with Scarlett Smith and Ruby Cruickshanks both on 8. Jodie Lambert and Millie Irons shared 12pts with Tia Quinn 4pts and Isabella Mitchell and Ali Marrs also on the scoresheet. Charlotte Sneddon, Freya McQueen, Jorja Simpson and Ava Wells completed the Falkirk line-up. Fury coaches were John Bunyan and Rebecca Lonsdale. This was a great team effort with excellent performances from all on court - Jodie Lambert leading the way with great defence and offence. Big minutes from Katie Corbett and Scarlett Smith were key in the win as was a huge contribution from U12 star Isablella Mitchell down the stretch.

The U18 Girls win saw Fury take a stunning 20-2 lead with Rachel Dagger in outstanding form racking up 10pts in 13 minutes against the Newcastle side. However a game ending injury to Dagger in the second period also saw a turnaround in the game with Eagles getting the game back to 10 behind at the half at 33-23. Fury pushed the game out to 49-32 by the end of the third. However the visitors fought back strongly getting the game to single figures before Fury took the 55-45 win making it a memorable double for Scotland's Fury. Top scorers for the Falkirk club were the talented Leila Gillespie on 19pts with Scotland guard Bethany Sneddon on 13. Also on double digit scoring were Rose Tyrell on 12 with Rachel Dagger on 10. Fury's team also saw solid performances and big minutes from Poppy Duncan, Kyla Torrance and Daisy Lawson. Jess Cram and Isla Jack also produced key performances. Completing Fury's line up were Hannah Johnson, Becky MacLeod, Grace Howarth and Emily McKeand. Kim and David Hunter coached the Signs Express Fury side.

Falkirk Fury’s under-18 side won 55-45 against the Eagles to make it two wins out of two for the Sony Centre-sponsored outfit (Photo: Falkirk Fury)

This is the second top British club that Fury have hosted in season 25-26 with the Senior Men playing host to Leicester Riders in the British pro Super League Cup - the Riders winning the BBL Play-Off Finals at the week-end defeating Newcastle Eagles 105 -74 in the Final.

Fury Headcoach John Bunyan commentated to Heraldsport on the club's latest matches against the top clubs in the country - " When the Eagles organisation contacted me requesting to play our U14 and U18 Girls teams, we of course accepted the challenge and to come out top in both games is a great testimony to the players and coaches and Scottish Girls basketball. The Eagles teams had great players and the games were played in a tremendous sporting manner with a 200 plus fans watching on. Both matches went right down to the wire and for all our players it was an excellent experience. With 3 of our players who played at the week-end soon to be playing for Scotland against England and other Home Nations teams this was especially a key experience."