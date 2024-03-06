Falkirk Fury's senior women edged out by City of Edinburgh in league clash

Lauren Bennett in possession for Falkirk Fury women against City of Edinburgh (Pics by Gary Smith)

A poor opening period saw Fury go 12 points behind and despite taking the next three quarters by a point overall it was not enough to close that first quarter gap in this exciting encounter.

The Falkirk side, who had lost both previous matches with Kats this season by two points and 31 points respectively, were clearly hoping that home court advantage could replicate that early season one basket loss.

Rachel Penman opened the scoring for Fury on a two-point play with Lucy Rafferty keeping the home side ahead on the back of two free throws at 4-2.

Kats then led 5-4, but it was not until halfway through the opening stanza that either side added to their tally and it was the capital outfit who then went on a 17-6 run that would ultimately determine the game, giving Kats a 22-10 lead going into the second period.

Opening baskets from captain Shannon Flippard and Abby Rutter saw Fury start well, with talented junior Edie McBain add four points personal as the teams traded baskets.

Olivia Mitchell and Emily Dagger hit back to back big threes to keep the game at 10 points with just under four minutes of the period remaining.

But it was Kats who extended their lead with a 10-3 run towards half-time and the scoreline was now at 44-27.

The third saw both teams up their defence with Kats taking the lead out to 22 going into the final period.

But the fourth was to see Fury hold their opponents scoreless for six minutes while putting 11 points on the board and the game was now all to play for with 11 between the sides. Emily Dagger had started the Fury fightback with an opening three-point score, with Rutter, McBain, Lucy Rafferty and Eve Balloch all adding points.

Kats responded by getting back to a 13-point lead at 62-49 with two minutes remaining.

But with a two-point play from Abby Rutter and two free throws from Shannon Flippard it was the closest the game had been since the start with a nine-point difference and 90 seconds to go.

However it finished with an 11-point difference and Fury left regretting their poor first period.

Abby Rutter top scored for Fury with 12 points and once again a great display of shot blocking.

Ailie Gardiner got 11 points, as did Shannon Flippard with eight personal.

Fury head coach John Bunyan told Heraldsport post match: "Once again we came away with playing good basketball for the majority of the game but a crucial five-minute slot at the end of the first quarter was big when Kats had that 17-6 run.

“It's these small periods in games that have made the season perhaps not a true reflection in how well we have done.