Falkirk Fury's senior men win joust with Stirling Knights as title tilt continues

Ali Fraser was Fury’s star player (Other three pictures: Gary Smith)

It took the full four quarters before Fury defeated an on-form Knights’ side who had won their last three games, and that had included good wins over Kings and Dunfermline Reign, so the Falkirk side knew that despite two previous big wins over the Stirling-based team, that it would be a tough game.

The Sony Centre sponsored side took the opening quarter 21-17. In a low scoring opening seven minutes, Knights led 12-11 until Ziggy Dauksas gave Fury a 13-12 lead off a strong play inside the paint. However, Knights regained their lead and it was not until the final minute of the first quarter that Fury pulled four points clear with Murray Hendry helping rack up ten of Fury's opening quarter points.

The second period saw the teams trade baskets and with the score at 27-26 halfway through the quarter, it was clear Knights were continuing with their recent good form.

Eddie Leginas scored 12 points for Falkirk Fury (Photo: Alex Johnson)

Back-to-back baskets from former BBL star Ali Fraser took Fury to a 31-26 lead and a strong end to the second quarter saw Fury go on a ten-for-zero run, holding Knights scoreless for the final four minutes.

The third quarter started with seven quick points from Fury with Fraser, Jonny Bunyan, and Ammar Ilyas hitting two threes and a triple for a significant 18-point lead.

However, it was the Knights’ turn to finish a quarter well as they brought the game back to ten points before Fury's Lithuanian forward Evaldis Burksaitis strengthened Fury’s position entering the final period. The fourth and final quarter saw Fury pull clear with Finlay Hendry hitting eight points to round off the scoring.

Top scorers for the Falkirk side were - Ali Fraser (26), Murray Hendry (17), Ziggy Dauksas (16), Eddie Leginas (12) and Jonny Bunyan (10).

"This was a solid team performance from our side and with Knights’ recent form, we certainly could not take the game for granted,” head coach John Bunyan said. “It was potentially a flattering scoreline, but any time you have five players on double figure scoring, you have generally played well.