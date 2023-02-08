Falkirk Fury's senior men stay in title after Dunfermline victory

The convincing 31-point home triumph sees the Sony Centre sponsored team remain in third spot in the table, seven points behind St Mirren in second place. Fury do however have a game in hand on the Paisley team, and two games in hand over leaders Boroughmuir Blaze.

On Friday night, Fury led 30-17 after the opening quarter with Bantu Burroughs hitting two threes early on, with Murray Hendry grabbing ten points personal and Oscar Baldwin adding six in what was a team-focused opening period.

Fury then continued to share the ball in the second period with Ziggy Dauksas scoring seven points personal alongside fellow Lithuanian ace Eddy Leginas who added a further six points.

(Pics by Alex Johnson)

Baldwin and Burroughs continued their scoring form which eventually produced a 23-17 period that gave Fury a 19-point lead at the break.

The Falkirk side then increased that scoreline by five points with a 19-14 third period that saw highlight reel dunks from Murray Hendry in his seven points personal in that period.

The Fury side led by 24 points going into the final quarter which saw a 25-18 scoreline and a 31-point win over their Fife opponents.

Connor Martin and Javon Daniels, who both came off the bench, both added threes to the final tally as Fury secured a solid result.

Murray Hendry paced Fury with 17 points personal, while Oscar Baldwin scored 16 points. Bantu Burroughs and Ziggy Dauksas shared 30 points with Eddy Leginas grabbing 11, with five players on double digit scoring.

Fury head coach John Bunyan said of the victory: “This was all about us continuing to develop our offence and defence.

"Our recent signings Murray Hendry and Oscar Baldwin are now getting further engaged on our style of play and our already key group of players are getting to know more about Murray and Oscar's abilities on the court.