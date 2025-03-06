Falkirk Fury's senior men receive SBC Division 1 Championship trophy

Falkirk Fury’s senior men and coaching staff pose with the SBC Division 1 Championship trophy, held by captain Jonny Bunyan (Photo: Kai Mungall)

Falkirk Fury captain Keith Bunyan received the Scottish Division 1 trophy for his team's 2024-’25 title win from basketballscotland board member Jude Deacons last weekend.

Fury had wrapped up the title the previous week with one championship game remaining, after 15 wins and two losses. Nearest rivals Boroughmuir Blaze sit second after six losses.

This gave Fury their eighth league win and 18th major title, also including seven Scottish Cups and three play-offs.

Two wins last Friday and Sunday highlighted the consistent form the Sony-sponsored side have shown all season.

While Friday's last league game against Dunfermline Reign at home has no bearing on the title, it could influence who the Falkirk side play at Grangemouth Sports Complex the following Friday in the play-off semi-finals, as four clubs battle for the remaining top four slots.

Last Friday's action in the capital saw Fury defeat the Kings for the third time this season with an 88-64 scoreline. However Fury had a poor opening quarter, falling nine behind and still down by six at the half.

With the match tied by the end of the third at 56 apiece, it was all to play for in the final stanza and that's where Fury showed their season consistency with a great 28 points on offence, but crucially holding Kings to 10 points.

Bantu Burroughs on 23 and Murray Hendry on 22 had the big numbers for Fury with Ali Fraser on 11 and Keith Bunyan coming off the bench for three crucial threes.

Ziggy Dauksas, Eddy Leginas and Adnan Jalil were also on the scoresheet.

Presentation Sunday saw Fury beat Renfrew Rocks for the third time this season. The 100-71 scoreline had seen Fury dominate the opening two quarters with 26-15 and 29 -11 scorelines for a 55-26 half-time lead.

With literally all of the 12 players getting around 20 minutes’ play, scoring was spread across the side with Murray Hendry the standout on 21 points.

Ali Fraser and Javon Daniels shared 28 points with Ziggy Dauksas and Adnan Jalil sharing 22 and five Fury players in double digit scoring. Guards Eddie Leginas, Jonny Bunyan and Bantu Burroughs chipped in with nine, eight and six points respectively.

Fury head coach John Bunyan said: "Winning another league title has on paper looked relatively easy this season with the gap to the second team.

"But in these 17 games to date there has been a number of single digit wins and that is the type of win that separates the champions from the runners-up. Given the experience we have, that has been a huge factor in getting the 15 wins.

"When things have not been going our way we have found a way to get the win and that is a testimony to the attitude and determination, as well as the ability of our 15 strong squad.

"It is not always easy getting the right five players on the court at the right time as basketball is an ever changing set of circumstances. To get the title again is satisfying for all involved in the club, not least our loyal fan base.”