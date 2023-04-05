Falkirk Fury's senior men defeat title winners Blaze in final day blockbuster win

Falkirk Fury's senior men may have lost out on top spot - but they put on a show against the title winners on Friday night (Pics by Alex Johnson)

The Sony Centre sponsored side win at their home court over the Edinburgh side was possibly one of the all-time classic Scottish domestic basketball matches and was a real advert for the sport in the country, with an array of talent on show.

Blaze may have been champions going into the match, but Fury knew a win would see them seal runners-up spot, and they showed just how much they wanted this on Friday night.

And in front of a capacity crowd, both teams proceeded to produce basketball of a very high standard with the game always on a knife edge.

Fury's win did also confirm that they finished second

Blaze took the opening quarter 21-18 with Fury then playing superb basketball in the second period and a 26-12 stanza saw them lead at the half in what was a topsy-turvy match.

Fury, who have been on a hot spell behind the arc in recent games, did not disappoint, with eight three’s in the first half, with captain Eddy Leginas producing four of them.

The third quarter saw the capital side come back at Fury with a 24-15 run and a three point lead going into the last period. But the Falkirk side, cheered on by the fantastic crowd, watched on as American guard Javon Daniels hit two three’s with former Glasgow Rocks player Murray Hendry dominating inside with 12 points personal down the stretch to take the five point victory.

Eddy Leginas led Fury with a huge 25 point haul that included five three’s with Murray Hendry on 21 points just in behind. Javon Daniels had four treys for 12 points personal while centre Oscar Baldwin grabbed 12 points. Adnan Jlail also hit nine points.

Bantu Burroughs was just one of Fury's star performers

Fury head coach John Bunyan praised his team after the game for their stunning performance, saying: “This was our best showing of the season and it came on our last game of the regular season.

"It takes time to integrate new team members and Murray and Oscar have really settled in and given us a really strong side as we go into the play-offs. Blaze are well coached by Alan and his team and are worthy league champions, but at the same time we really came close being on three losses for the season to their two."