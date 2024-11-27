Falkirk Fury's senior men boost hopes of retaining SBC title with St Mirren win

Falkirk Fury ace Ali Fraser top scored, hitting 24 points for the Sony Centre sponsored side against title rivals St Mirren during last Friday’s SBC league win (Pictures by Alex Johnson)

Falkirk Fury’s senior men surged to a stunning SBC Division 1 Championship 98-70 win over long-time rivals St Mirren last Friday night.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sony Centre sponsored side moved to 6-2 for the season after the home win with duo Ali Fraser and Bantu Burroughs leading the scoring with 24 and 23 points respectively.

Welsh international Ed Potter had another big game with an impressive double-double of 16 points and 14 rebounds. Former Caledonia Gladiators point-guard Jonny Bunyan scored 12 points with six assists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was a big game for both sides with visiting Saints having defeated Fury in the second game of the season in Paisley by five points. In that game, Fury were without two of their experienced players - Fraser and Bunyan.

Both were key in the win this time around with Fraser having a strong second half inside the paint and Bunyan at both ends of the floor.

Fury fell a point behind at the end of the first period 19-18 but a solid second period of 25-15 put them ahead by nine points at the half. That stanza saw Adnan Jalil and Javon Daniels coming off the bench to hit big triples.

With the game tied at 26 points apiece, back to back threes from former Rocks ace Bantu Burrough forced Saints into a time out. A further three from Bunyan late in the second made it five threes in a strong second quarter for Fury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The third period then saw both teams trading baskets with the 29-28 scoreline taking Fury ten points clear going into the final stanza.

Five points early on from Bunyan saw Fury hold off a Saints revival, but the Paisley side hung in and it was not until an eight-point spell from Burroughs that Fury were clear with a 15 point-advantage.

Saints called a timeout to regroup with the score at 67-52. Fury went to the bench with Lithuanian Ziggy Dauksas coming up big with nine points in the final two quarters.

It was not until Bunyan and Potter came back into the game that Fury did push clear. With seven minutes to play, it was still close with Fury ahead at 76-65 but a 22-5 run saw Fury take the win - with Fraser playing big down the stretch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This was an important win in our bid to retain the championship title against one of the sides who will be in contention with us at the end of the season,” Fury head coach John Bunyan said.

"Everyone played their part in the win but special mention to Ziggy who gave us baskets when we were still in a very tight game. Ali then stepped up down the stretch and our guards all worked hard not only to put points on the board but close Saints down in the second half.

“Adnan and Ed gave us board superiority and we look forward to our next league game against Blaze in two week’s time at home. That will be the start of a huge run with our SLB Cup game against Leicester Riders following that then a trip to Glasgow Devils on the road. We then take on Edinburgh Kings at home on December 20”

Fury’s Super League Basketball Cup match against Leicester Riders will be hosted by legendary basketball commentator Simon Hosannah. He will provide courtside commentary of the clash. The tie is all-ticket with 300 briefs going on sale from this website: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/booking/category/wnbmazpgpgmn