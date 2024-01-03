Falkirk Fury's senior men are Bill McInnes Christmas Tournament winners

​Sony Centre Falkirk Fury were the inaugural winners of the Bill McInnes Christmas Tournament, which took place at Crags SC over the festive period.

Falkirk Fury were the inaugural winners of the men’s section of the Bill McInnes Christmas Tournament (Pictures by Gary Smith/Fury)

Fury bagged wins over Gloucester City Kings by 108-58 and hosts Boroughmuir Blaze by 101-70 to triumph and take home the trophy – which commemorates McInnes’ contribution to not only Blaze, but the game as a whole in Scotland with the former international star a true legend of the game.

On the day, Fury played 14 players over the two games with ex-Fury stars Jonny Bunyan and Scott Russell back in the colours of the Falkirk club. Averaging 104.5 points per game, the Sony Centre sponsored side were in excellent offensive form, playing great team basketball.

The Gloucester game saw Keith Bunyan return to action for Fury, hitting five threes, showing that he has not lost his long range touch. Jonny Bunyan, Ali Fraser and Bryan Munnoch also saw spells on court together - with the class of 1992 one of the club's most successful groups of players across all age ranges.

Then, in game two against Blaze, all three of the Hendry brothers; Murray, Finlay and Lewis were in action with Murray amassing 26 points personal in an impressive display with brother Finlay showing his potential with a stunning scoring performance. Also guesting was Scott Russell with the former Fury star producing a great display against Blaze with 17 points personal.

Senior men’s team: Keith Bunyan, Ali Fraser, Eddie Leginas, Bryan Munnoch, Javon Daniels, Jack Shand, Andrew Mellville, Murray, Finlay & Lewis Hendry, Ziggy Dauksas, Scott Russell, Jonny Bunyan and Evaldis Burksaitis.

In the women's tournament, Fury lost out to Edinburgh University - the eventual competition winners - but were involved in the most exciting game of the day, losing out by five points in a double-overtime game against hosts Blaze 91-86.

Fury, who were down by 24 at one stage, launched a stunning comeback to lead 70-68 before Blaze tied the game to send it into overtime at 70 apiece. The first period of OT saw the teams still locked at 82 apiece with Blaze edging the second period of OT to get the win.

Rachel Penman, Emily Dagger and Eve Balloch were all in double digit scoring but the standout for Fury’s women was a stunning display by Sophie Cram with a huge 34 points personal.

Completing the women’s line-up were former Fury junior player Danni McNamara, now with Sheffield Hatters, Olivia Mitchell and cadettes Kyla Torrance and Jess Cram.

Fury head coach John Bunyan, who coached all four matches, said afterwards: “We were delighted to be part of celebrating Bill McInnes and all he achieved not just as a player but for grassroots basketball and Boroughmuir BC.

