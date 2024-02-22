Falkirk Fury's Rachel Dagger puts Caledonia Gladiators to the sword as she scored 44 points in win

Rachel Dagger put Gladiators to the sword, scoring a whopping 44 points for Falkirk Fury (Photo: Gary Smith)

Fresh off their Scottish Cup final win last weekend, the cadettes were back in what was a high pressure league fixture as they faced the Gladiators on the road and it was a stunning Dagger showing that ensured the Falkirk side stayed on course for their title showdown match with Boroughmuir Blaze at the end of March, winning 83-74 in the end.

Fury fought back from being behind by eight points going into the final period. Dagger’s driving lay-ups were key to her tally, and with a 23-6 final quarter, Fury took the game by nine points to secure the result.

Point guard Beth Sneddon had another strong game with 14 points with Daisy Lawson on ten points and Poppy Duncan on nine points.

This weekend sees Kim Hunter's side at home to City of Edinburgh at midday at Grangemouth Sports Complex.

Meanwhile, Fury's Scottish Cup winning junior men kept their hopes of a league and cup double alive with a solid 86-63 win over West Lothian Wolves.

The Championship race is now firmly between Fury, Knights and Blaze. Ukrainian forward Daniel Velykyy top scored on 17 points.

Fellow Falkirk High School team-mates Alex Low and Finlay Morrison grabbed 12 points while Jack Shand scored ten points.