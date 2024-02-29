Falkirk Fury's junior men score 102 points in big win to keep hopes of league and cup double alive

Oliver Coffey (Photo: Gary Smith)

The Paisley side struggled to cope with not only some great individual performances from Fury but the sheer strength of their team play at both ends of the court.

For coach Keith Bunyan's side, the second and third periods saw them play some of their best basketball of the season with 28-8 and 25-4 periods in the 102-44 win.

A 29-15 final quarter saw the 55-point win send the Falkirk club into third spot in the SBC Division 1 Championship table.

Boroughmuir Blaze in second have four losses to date while Fury and leaders Stirling Knights are only on three and with these three teams still to play each other, the title will go right down to the wire.

Ukrainian forward Daniel Velykkk and point guard Jack Shand may have only each played 27 minutes but in that time manage to rack up 22 and 20 points respectively - both with very strong games.

For the Low brothers – Alex and Dylan – it was a double celebration as they shared 30 points.

Liam Bouch and cadet Adama Hainey shared 16 points with solid performances also from the rest of the team - John Crozier, Cole Mellstrom, Jack McNee, Oliver Coffey, Gavin Black and Andrew Henderson.