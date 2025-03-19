Falkirk Fury's junior men do the double as successful Knights' joust wins title

Falkirk Fury junior men with the Scottish League Division 1 trophy (Photo: Submitted)

Falkirk Fury's under-18 junior men became double champions in season 2024-’25 with a resounding 105-75 victory over Stirling Knights last Saturday to add the Scottish League Division 1 title to the Scottish Cup they won in February.

For coach Keith Bunyan and captain Dylan Low this was almost the perfect game as the Falkirk side dismantled the Knights with great team basketball - an ethos of Fury junior men’s team over the years.

The Fury players buy into the team game, sharing the ball and creating the best opportunities for each other.

Having won the Scottish Cup and the play-offs in season 2023-’24, this latest title gives Fury JM four trophies out of six in two seasons, with the play-offs still to come.

The latest league title came down to the last game of the season at a packed Grangemouth Sports Complex, with over 600 fans watching the club’s four games on the day.

For the junior men, supported by a host of Fury's other teams, parents and fans, this was a match that saw them take control with a big second quarter scoreline of 31-16.

That second period gave Fury a 16-point lead at the half and with 26-22 and 29-19 in the third and fourth periods, the scoreline was never in doubt.

The win gave Fury a 17-4 record for the season and – while this matched the Knights - Fury took the title by winning 2-1 in their head to head matches.

The Sony sponsored champions finished with an 86.8 points per game average and also with the best defensive record in the league with a 60.5 ppg average - a whopping 26.3 points per game difference.

As has often been the case this season, captain Dylan Low led his team in scoring on 24 points, with no fewer than a record seven players in double digit scoring.

This underlines the great team basketball that coach Keith Bunyan's side play.

Mario Pizarro had 14 points against his old club with inside players Liam Bouch and Oliver Coffey sharing 26.

On 12 points was point guard Adama Hainey and sharing 20 points were Jack McNee and Andrew Henderson.

Completing the Fury 12 were Taylan Ertekin, Joel Ramsay, Aaron Robertson and Jay Bunyan.

Fury's JM caoching staf - Keith Bunyan and assistant Ewan Carlow – will now focus on their side completing a season treble!

The play-off semi-final schedule this weekend sees three of the four Falkirk teams playing at home, with the senior men getting the ball rolling on Friday at Grangemouth Sports Complex with a 7.50pm tip against Dunfermline Reign.

On Saturday from 11.30am at the same venue, the junior women face Gladiators, followed from 1.30pm by the junior men playing West Lothian Wolves for a place in the final.

Later on Saturday at 5pm on the road at The Crags Centre in Edinburgh, the senior women face Blaze.

Spectators are welcome to Fury's three home semi-finals where they will surely have the same huge support as last week’s title games.